A man who slipped into the UK in a truck asked for help after being dropped off on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The Leicestershire police roads unit said the man had made three separate calls using an SOS phone designed for people who needed help in the event of a breakdown.

In a tweet this morning, police said officers were present with officers from Highways England.

The man was arrested on suspicion of entering the United Kingdom illegally and was placed in police custody so that he could be treated by the immigration authorities.

