The bad weather hasn’t gone, people.

We have had bad weather in the past few days and although it looked like things were slowly clearing up, we are not quite done with it yet.

Met Éireann has issued a new status yellow weather warning for both Wexford and Waterford,

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. and applies from Tuesday noon to 3 p.m. on the same day.

Southwest or cyclone winds are expected to reach 50 to 65 km / h in the early afternoon, but are worst offshore.

Status yellow: wind warning for Wexford and Waterford. Valid from 12:00 Tue, January 14, 2020 to 15:00 Tue, January 14, 2020https: //t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/BhUsBhx18X

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on January 14, 2020

For most of the country, Tuesday is a cold day with persistent rain throughout the country in the morning and early afternoon.

There is also the possibility of sleet and snow on higher soils in some areas. SNOW.

In Münster and Leinster, heavy and possibly thunderstorming precipitation can be expected, but in the west and northwest the rainfall is lower.

Tuesday night will be cold and breezy, with clear weather and occasional showers, but most of them will be in the western half of the country, with the risk of hail and thunder, mainly on the Atlantic coast.

