It was a historic Sunday for Bangladeshi stallions when they defeated the crowd favorite India in an exciting final of the U-19 World Championship.

Captain Akbar Ali, who won the final at 43, said it was hard work and self-confidence that helped Bangladesh win its first World Cup title.

For the 18-year-old, it was quite a roller coaster ride that led the team to victory even though he lost his sister in the middle of the tournament.

An emotional Ali spoke to Sportstar from Potchefstroom on Monday about the atmosphere in the cabin, his plans for the future and much more.

Question: Do you think this could be a crucial moment for cricket in Bangladesh?

ON. I think it will be a milestone for Bangladesh cricket. This win will help us improve our game and advance Bangladesh’s cricket. There is always a first time for everything and I think this could be a start to our success. As far as U-19 cricket is concerned, we have shown the way and I hope that the performance will only improve from here.

Have you received calls from home? What do the fans say about this historic achievement?

The fans supported us very much and we were flooded with calls and texts to congratulate the team.

Before the final, did you actually think it would be easy to beat India?

(Laughs) You just call that? It wasn’t easy at all, trust me.

But your team remained dominant throughout the game. Did you even expect this to happen against a pretty strong Indian team?

That’s right. We had dominance over the opponents. We always had our own faith. We have been playing really good cricket for a year, it gave us confidence. We had a good idea of ​​the Indian team when we played the Asian Cup final against them a few months ago. It’s a different story that we lost this game, but we knew we were capable. We were able to maintain the process and execute our plans well.

Bangladeshi U-19 captain Akbar Ali (pictured) held the innings along with an undefeated 43rd – Twitter @cricketworldcup

What did you think worked for your team in the final?

Hard work and combined teamwork did the trick for us. We got tremendous help from team management and support, which kept us going. We were able to share everything with them and they were always ready to help. The physiotherapist, the trainer, the computer analyst and of course the trainers were always there to keep an overview. These things worked for us.

In the final, goals with low scores are always difficult. When the gates fell, you and Parvez Hossain Emon formed a long partnership that eventually earned you the game. How challenging was the task? What went through your head

It was a challenge. Our plan was to carefully attack (Ravi) Bishnoi and (Karthik) Tyagi and then attack the other bowlers. Bishnoi and Tyagi were very good at bowling, so we had to handle them carefully. Bishnoi bowled really well, but after the first three to four overs he didn’t get any gates. So that shows that our plan worked.

Reaching the next level is always a challenging task. What do you think about the future after this victory? How sure are you of getting on the senior team?

We shouldn’t think about making it to the senior team yet. The primary goal should be to enter the High Performance Academy and then demonstrate our skills.

I plan to take a break for a few days and then focus on the Premier League.

After the final, some players from both teams faced each other. How do you see the whole incident as captain of Bangladesh? Do you think this will be a learning experience for your team to keep calm in such intense games?

Both teams played for victory, so we both made some mistakes in the heat of the moment. There is a lot to learn about how we can control our emotions during such a game. I hope to learn from our mistakes and make sure that things like this don’t happen in the future.

Nowadays, every young cricketer strives to play the Indian Premier League. Do you dream of becoming an IPL soon?

Yes, every cricketer wants to be part of the IPL and I’m no exception. But believe me, it is not easy. I still have a long way to go.

They looked calm and relaxed in the field. Who do you consider your idol?

I don’t have any role models, but I like the way AB de Villiers plays. I like his explosive striking style. That’s why he’s my favorite.

You lost your older sister in the middle of the tournament. How did you manage to motivate yourself in such a situation and lead Bangladesh to the first victory?

(Pauses) Please don’t talk about it. Eta baad dyan dada (let’s skip this, brother)

,

