Victoria Mahoney recently wrote franchise history when she directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Now that the Skywalker saga is over after the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy promises a more extensive “Star Wars” franchise for the future. Each “Star Wars” film was made by a male filmmaker (J.J Abrams stood for “Skywalker” behind the camera), and Kennedy has seen increasing pressure in recent years to diversify the franchise’s directorial pool. During a conversation with BBC News at the BAFTA Awards, Kennedy was asked if a director would make a “Star Wars” film in the future. “Oh, absolutely,” said Kennedy. “Without question.”

Kennedy also pointed to the recently launched television show “The Mandalorian” in “Star Wars” because it brought a new wave of female directors to the franchise. Selected episodes of the series were moderated by Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow, who are working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewen McGregor.

“We already have (female directors),” said Kennedy. “On” The Mandalorian “we have two or three fantastic women who work with” Star Wars “and we just got Deborah Chow who does the Obi-Wan series. We promote a lot of great talents.”

The Obi-Wan series was recently suspended because Kennedy was said to be dissatisfied with the scripts written for the six-episode series. The series is said to still be running, but the storyline is said to be revised, resulting in a production delay. While a woman hasn’t made a “Star Wars” film, filmmaker Victoria Mahoney recently wrote franchise history with her role as a director on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Kennedy made headlines in 2015 stating that there were “many” directors who had the potential to make a “Star Wars” film, adding, “And I’ve spoken to most of them.” Despite Kennedy’s claim, the franchise has remained without any films, even in the development of a director. There are currently no officially announced “Star Wars” films for the future. Filmmaker “The Last Jedi” Rian Johnson wants to develop a new film trilogy, but has made it clear that he is waiting for Lucasfilm to give him the go-ahead. The creators of “Game of Thrones”, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was hired to make a film, but separated from Lucasfilm because they also have a Netflix deal that takes their time. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is currently developing a “Star Wars” film, about which there is currently no additional information.

