Vivek Shraya. Photograph by Heather Saitz.

Calgary

A few years ago, Vivek Shraya was fascinated with musical biographies.

During this period, the musician and writer produced books about Joni Mitchell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Timbaland, among others. Just as she had been dreaming of the rising Edmonton music star, Shraya began fantasizing about writing her own musical bio that would deal with the external problems of her career as a pop star.

There was only one problem.

“I realized that with music biographies, they really work if you’re successful,” Shraya says with a laugh. “When you’re reading the biography part of the biography when Joni Mitchell wrote Re, the reader knows what Re is, so it has some significance or significance. But if anyone is reading a book of mine and I start talking about by the time I wrote a song called Cut, no one really knows what this song is called, so there is no particular resonance. “

This was the humble, and perhaps slightly modest, start to Shraya’s one-person show, “How to Fail as a Popstar,” which she will perform from January 22-25 as part of the High Performance Rodeo. Someone familiar with Shraya’s eclectic and pervasive body of work may find it strange that the word “fail” would find its way into every description of her art. An assistant professor of creative writing at the University of Calgary, Shraya’s career seems determined both by artistic concern and the ability to excel excellently in a wide variety of disciplines. This of course includes music. She performs with her brother, boxer Shamik Bilgi, in the Too Attached duo. Her 2017 album, Part Time Woman, recorded with the Queer Song Book Orchestra, was longlisted for a Polaris musical award.

As a writer she has published a novel (It’s of the Mountains 2014), a children’s book (The Boy & The Bindi of 2016), poetry (Even this page of 2016 is White) and short stories (God of the Lord i loves hair). Her memoir of 2018 I’m Afraid of Men was widely praised, with Vanity Fair’s Olivia Alymer saying that “Shraya’s distributions from the front lines of life as a deceitful, trans woman of color are often illuminating, with genuine pain and, in spite of everything, She hoped. She followed it up with Death Threat, a graphic novel she created with Toronto artist Ness Lee that conflicted chronicles with an unusual internet troll who was sending her hate mail. As a mentor, Shraya directed the direction of VS printing. Books, a program aimed at helping unpublished authors of color, and is a director on the Tegan and Sara Foundation board. She is also a visual artist, a photographer and a filmmaker.

So obviously, she has found success. But that’s not what the game is about.

“This is my story growing up in Edmonton as a brown guy, more interesting and obsessed with MuchMusic and wanting to make it as a pop star,” she says. “The joke I made is that it’s kind of like ‘A star is not born. “That’s what this story is about. I was also watching a lot of music biography movies and most of them follow a similar narrative. I was excited about whether there was value to the story of an artist who doesn’t. to discredit my job as a writer or whatever. But to be honest, this was not my dream. But as a kid and as a youngster, my dream was always to be a pop star or a rock star. “

Given all the disciplines she has explored as an artist, this is surprisingly her first real clash in acting and her first appearance in theater in general. Directed by Brendan Healy, How to Fail While a Popstar was held in Toronto with the Canadian stage.

“It’s a very different experience trying to tell a story in a theater context, rather than telling a banter story as a musician,” Shraya says. “The theater is just super, super rigorous. We were working on the show in Toronto as part of the Canadian scene, and I’m convinced that theater artists are a bit masochistic. The program is six days a week, from 10 to 6. Because it’s just a one-person show, it’s just me. I would just read line by line after line. “

“It is very intense. It made me realize how literary writers, fiction writers, writers are so spoiled because we have to work outside our home and present a perfect job, as she has passed the editorial in private. But the theater is a very fluid beast. There are people in the room that you may not know. “

Of course, Shraya did not relieve herself. She decided to make her theater debut in a one-person show, which seems to be the equivalent of the endurance phase of an Ironman marathon for the first time outside. It’s not just a long monologue, either. Singing and dancing is also included.

“There is no real break,” she says. “It’s you. You’re singing songs, you’re doing dances, you’re talking again. I have a really short attention span, so my biggest fear is keeping people’s interest for 75 minutes.”

“Anyway,” she adds with a laugh. “That’s my director’s job.”

How to Fail as a Popstar will be performed from January 22 to 25 at the Air Engine Theater at 7:30 pm. as part of the High Performance Rodeo. Visit hprodeo.ca

