advertisement

This Fashion Friday, celebrity stylist Kim XO is dedicating this week’s video to Amma, watching as she turns 99!

Watch the video below to find out what Kim Amma is giving her for her birthday.

advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJpTw5ps68I [/ embed]

Appelt is a personal stylist and celebrity with years in the fashion industry and has become a good expert on all things fashion.

From Disney’s Freaky Friday’s Jen Laporte, to Season 11’s The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity style.

She produces new videos every week to help thousands of her YouTube subscribers turn a poor look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following of more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion for helping clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk on high heels? What is the best way to tie Converse shoes? How to draw a baseball cap? You’ve covered the name.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both domestic and celebrity A-list personalities through her Style Company by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with designers and selected brands to help them promote their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private holidays, fashion presentations and brand placement.”

Be sure to search for Kim XO every Fashion Friday on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Friday: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement