advertisement

Global growth and trade insecurity have held back the U.S. economy in 2019, but wage growth and tight labor markets have so far helped consumer spending remain constant.

“The consumer remains the linchpin of growth,” said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist of the National Retail Federation, last week.

The trade dispute with China created some uncertainty that slowed corporate capital spending and slowed with two consecutive quarters of negative growth. And although the ceasefire with China, which led to a “phase 1” contract, was well received, there is uncertainty, the NRF economist said.

advertisement

“With a view to the future, it is still very difficult to plan investments,” said Kleinhenz. “When will there be a substantial trade agreement? In addition, political uncertainties exacerbate the challenge as decision-makers may have to wait for the 2020 election results. “

connected

Nevertheless, NRF expects steady growth in the future. The retail organization of the retail industry has not yet completed its 2020 forecasts. She expects that this task will be completed by the end of the month after the US Census Bureau data in December described Christmas sales in detail.

“There is no downturn dynamic from 2019 to 2020. The consumer remains the driver,” said Kleinhenz on Monday at the NRF Big Show, adding that the “job market has been impressive” sectors rose 3% to 4%.

“People have confidence in their work, which is important in order to feel safe at work and on income,” said Kleinhenz, adding that “the consumer has the opportunity to spend money on income.”

The US economy continues to feel the weak effects of the headwind until 2020. However, there is a possibility that this headwind may become tailwind later in the year, said Steven Blitz, investment strategist at TS Lombard. “I think the second half of this year will be much stronger than the first half,” he said.

Blitz believes the surprise will come later this year due to the end of “open hostility” from China and the signing of the US, Mexico and Canada trade agreement. “Wage growth will accelerate much faster than last year,” he predicted.

“If the [Federal Reserve] cuts interest rates, we will go into recession,” said Blitz, but does not foresee this. Traditionally, a rate hike prior to the November election is good for the incumbent president, as it means the economy is strong, while easing would have the opposite effect.

How well the economy is performing in the middle of the year could predict the outcome of the elections.

“How we behave in July shows who wins the election. Where [the economy] is located in July, people will vote in November, ”said Blitz.

Editor’s Note: This article was published by FN’s sister magazine Sourcing Journal. Visit Sourcingjournal.com for more information.

advertisement