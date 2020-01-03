advertisement

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he worries Calgary is not yet out of the woods when it comes to solving the problem of downtown office vacancies.

While Calgary saw a slight improvement in occupancy levels in city centers over the past year, recent figures suggest vacancies are rising again and fears renewed city office towers could carry further losses.

“In the city center, where you have a smaller number of very large and very expensive buildings, only a very low price sale can knock the bottom of the valuation market,” Nenshi said in an interview end of year with Postmedia.

“So if we have one or two or three fire sales of downtown buildings, that problem will turn the ugly head again.”

Calgary’s office vacancy rate reached 26.6 percent in the third quarter of 2019, according to a CBRE market report, up from about 24 percent last quarter. And preliminary year-end numbers are expected to climb over 27 percent.

Calgary’s latest real estate developer decision, the latest decision by the Strategic Group to obtain court-ordered creditor protection for some of its commercial properties, has further raised fears of the potential for further downward pressure on values. of downtown property. The application was for more than 50 properties in Calgary and other parts of Alberta.

Nenshi said it is too early to know what will be the consequence of the restructuring of the Strategic Group.

A marker for the Strategic Group is pictured in this file photo from May 31, 2017.

Darren Makowichuk /

Postmedia

“I believe there are nine buildings downtown and 11 or 12 on the Beltline – and it’s not clear that those buildings will be sold, so I don’t want to make too much of it,” Nenshi said.

“But as we think about all this, if we actually have nine buildings downtown sold for a really low price, that’s a big problem.”

CBRE Regional Director of Administration Greg Kwong said he did not expect the Strategic Group’s assets to “suddenly” flood the market.

“You can see five to nine properties sold in 2020 and then 10 or 12 more – it’s going to be a due process,” Kwong said. “What they are trying to do is simply get as much of their debt repaid as possible.”

However, Kwong said, he does not expect downtown properties to be sold at high prices: “It will be on the market, which is not as strong now, quite frankly,” he said.

The higher the vacancy rate, Kwong said, is usually the lower the value of the property.

“It’s a sign of the times that there are a lot of owners hurting right now. I think you’ll see more (cases like the Strategic Group), but not to the degree of this in terms of numbers,” Kwong said. “We’ve already seen foreclosures on office buildings, so it’s not uncommon – but its size and scale is unusual.

Greg Kwong of CBRE off 8th Avenue Avenue.

Ted Rhodes /

The Calgary Herald

“Some sales will just add to the bigger issue, which is the vacancy rate, which is ultimately a symptom of the unemployment rate,” Kwong said.

“The fact is we have about 60,000 people who don’t work in the city center who worked five years ago.”

Elected officials are also concerned about what the city’s decline in ratings could mean for the rest of the city.

Downtown crater values ​​in recent years have caused a painful redistribution of the estate tax burden, with taxes on downtown towers plunging as off-core businesses have seen double tax hikes.

They formed. George Chahal, who previously worked on home construction and real estate analysis, said the announcement by the Strategic Group is troubling. Council member for the first time says vacant office levels in Calgary have come at a time when commercial real estate is already shrinking from the rise of e-commerce and gig economy companies that have reduced demand for brick stores. and stucco and restaurants. .

Even the return of a more powerful oil and gas sector is unlikely to solve Calgary’s problems, Chahal said.

5th ward councilor, George Chahal

“If they come back, they won’t hire as many people as before, so they will still leave a lot of empty space in the city center,” Chahal said. “We have to start thinking, how do we fill those buildings? With whom do we fill them? And at whose expense?”

Ward 5 councilor said he would also like the city council to move quickly to seek the province’s help in making changes to its property valuation system. Provincial rules currently determine how the city assesses property values ​​and distributes the tax burden.

“We have an estate class now in non-residential, we need to see that we can have an estate class in pairs in order to have a diverse approach to the valuation, valuation and taxation process,” he said. “And we would need further help from the provincial government to allow us to do it.”

Nenshi said he would welcome the province’s help in setting a differential tax rate for small and larger businesses – and while a version of such a policy already exists on paper, he said, “it is completely inaccessible”. .

“If we could have a little more power in terms of targeting tax relief or a different level of taxation, then we could also make a tax difference between businesses, where those multinationals who don’t need money can pay a little more, so the local dry cleaner can pay a little less, “he said.

mpotkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mpotkins

