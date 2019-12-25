advertisement

I burst with pudding. I also had a lot of turkey, of course. But the pudding is on me. It is already dark outside and Uncle Mike is being wound up. We all had ballads from him last year. The boys who bite the black and the tan, the boys of Kilmichael.

Hello, says my sister Helen, were they all boys or did they bite some girls, Uncle Mike? Mike thinks it’s very funny. Then we had a lecture on Helen’s women. I swear to God that if this pudding doesn’t calm down, I’ll throw it up all over the car on the way home. Pat doesn’t care. You could scoop turkey and pudding and pudding and smoked salmon into this woman and she would still smile.

advertisement

Pat, I say, Pat, do you want to go for a walk with me?

Ah no, she says, sure that Mike will only get going.

I make a face to her and she winks at me.

My father is sleeping, hands clasped over his stomach. My mother and sister Kate are in the kitchen. The kids are outside or playing upstairs. The fire has gone out and the heat is just murder. I can feel my face red like a tomato.

But it’s starting to snow outside. I think if I could just go out and stand under it, everything would be fine. The cold would shrink me. I feel bloated. I am like a balloon. A balloon in the snow becomes wrinkled. To be honest, I wouldn’t mind if I put it straight away. I am halfway to a balloon and have to have my hairdresser shave so that I am not tempted to cover a comb. My mother says it’s very young for me. My father started losing his when he was fifty.

At that moment she arrives with a plate of Christmas cake.

Ah mam, we can’t fit it in. We are bursting.

Uncle Mike licks his lips. I would say I would manage a slice.

Helen takes the plates and hands them around. Pat takes two slices. I would gut them if I could. She’ll lie next to me all night and moan. Helens Cormac comes in and dries her hands on a tea towel. Something is going on between the two of them, he is very sensitive with her today and winks at her.

Your father is sleeping, God bless him, don’t disturb him, he needs his rest.

Mam used to say that when dad was working. He would come home, have dinner, and fall asleep over the newspaper. Your father is sleeping, don’t bother him.

Cake Joe?

I swear mom, I’m going to explode.

A little won’t hurt. I want to know what you think of it. This time I used Darina’s recipe.

Uncle Mike says: The turkey says goodbye this whole Christmas. I don’t know how you do it.

Mom blushes. It’s all in shame, Mike. It’s the same every year.

A triumph, he says, waving a piece of almond glaze like a flag. Overall, it was a triumph.

I’ll get some fresh air, I say.

It’s snowing, Mam says in shock.

I put on a scarf.

A scarf? Put on your coat and hat. And don’t go far, it’s almost dark.

I can hear the children’s voices outside in the yard. I guess they’re in the barn. I should have warned her not to break the twine on the bales, otherwise there is hell to pay. Dad told me how much they cost this year and it should sound like a fortune. I should know these things. He never expected Helen to know the price of hay. Food has gone to hell, Joe, I have to give up if it stays that way. And in truth the cattle are all that’s left of the farm. He can manage them. Agriculture is long over.

Joe?

Helen is standing next to me. Jesus, it’s cold.

It cools me down, I say. I think I’ll die if I eat.

But you lost weight?

I did. I’m back in cross training. I’m going to do a triathlon this summer.

You look great.

Thank you very much. I feel much better if I were not a bag of salmon, turkey, sprouts, potatoes, sherry, pudding and Christmas cake loosely mixed with half a bottle of Chardonnay and a glass of Jameson.

She laughs. If you live in the city, you have a habit of eating like we do.

Can you say out loud.

Joe, I’m pregnant.

She grins and I hug her. I tell her that I’ve noticed all of Cormac’s sensitive stuff.

Was it so obvious?

You haven’t said it to mom yet, would I say?

I’m not telling her today. I can only get my neck married.

And you are?

I’ll ass in me and the price of it. I could do a registration. We have to take care of it. However, we are in no hurry.

You should tell her. She will be happy when she has overcome the shock.

William Wall: has published six novels, most recently Suzy Suzy (2019) and Grace’s Day (2018)

Helen took a step under the protection of the porch and stretched out her hands flat on both sides, head tilted upwards. I could see snowflakes falling and melting on her hand, but remaining in her hair. Now that I was looking, I thought I could imagine this thickening of the waist. My beautiful sister. Her hair was of course not as blonde as it was when she was a child. It’s colored now, but somehow she managed to get a little close to the original. She’s shorter than me and thinner, and the long hair still makes her look a bit childish, at least from the back.

Cormac is half a meter taller than her. If your baby is a teenager, it’s bigger than you. My own come there and I’m five inches taller than Helen. It’s all good food. The girls are long-legged and the boys play hurling and turn into men at 15. Uncle Mike’s elder is one eighty. He lives in Manhattan and only sees his wife on weekends because they are both lawyers, but they send their two Yankee kids home for Christmas every two years. In America, Christmas is just a day. His daughter is in the English civil service. She was seconded to the Brexit department and signed the official confidentiality law or whatever they have. She says it’s a complete waste of time and money.

Listen, said Helen.

What?

Whist. I hear something.

I also get out and immediately feel the healing power of the cold. The snow stays now. It falls out of the darkness and into the light. And I hear it too. The children sing. It is too weak to understand the words. I look at Helen and she smiles and I take her hand.

I’m so happy for you, I say. You and Cormac. This baby couldn’t be born a nicer couple.

Oh go away with you, she says. But she hugs me. We are very happy.

Arm in arm we walk around the house, trembling, and cross the courtyard to the barn. The children sit on bales like a choir and my Ellie conducts. Yankee Shawn received a wind-up camping lantern from Uncle Mike, which he winds up to keep the lights on. You sing In A Manger. We watch from the door, but before they are done we slip off.

Oh god, says Helen, I want this baby so much. Therefore. To see them all there.

When we reach the front door, Mam comes out. Joe, Helen, there’s a new weather warning. I will send you all home. The snow is down for the night and they talk about it for three days.

And then it’s a world farewell. Uncle Mike has four-wheel drive and asks us all to call him when we get in trouble. Father wakes up and after a few minutes of confusion about the fact that we have all decided to leave him asleep, he begins to put coats on the children. Mam packs turkey bits and pieces of cake for everyone. Pat clears the snow from the windshield. I collect the things the children brought with me and put their gifts in a bag to take away.

At some point, just before everything comes together and the house is empty, I find that Mam and Helen are missing. The door to the kitchen is closed. Pat runs the engine to warm up the car for us. I hurry to her and she reluctantly rolls down the window. I tell her the news and she grins and kisses me quickly on the lips.

We should wait a bit, I say. Just in case.

She grimaces. I start the engine. It’s freezing here. When it gets hot, the children fall asleep on the way home.

She comes back in with me. Mike shakes everyone’s hand and kisses the kids and me.

Happy New Year everyone, he says. He immediately goes out when the kitchen door opens and Mam comes in, followed by Helen.

Wait Mike, she says. Helen has some good news.

The children in their bloated jackets, their faces polished by the cold and the light. Uncle Mike in his parka, Cormac, who leaned worriedly against the door frame, Dad’s eyes dart from Mam to Helen and back again, Pat comes in and scrapes the snow off her feet on the grille on the front door. And outside, the silence fills the fields from here to the sea. Everyone knows that snow is magical. It changes everything.

Some news, Mam says again, and she turns and takes Helen’s hand.

William Wall has published six novels, most recently Suzy Suzy (2019) and Grace’s Day (2018), three short game collections and four poetry collections, including. His work has been largely translated and he translates from Italian. williamwall.net

advertisement