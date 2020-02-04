advertisement

Four people were involved in a burglary in a Measham store where the shutters were forced to open.

The incident was said to have taken place around 3 a.m. on February 3 in a High Street store in Measham.

advertisement

The store in question is believed to be the Tesco Express, after many people went on social media to say that a police presence was outside the store.

An armed forces spokeswoman said four people forced the shutters to open and “attacked the crates” before stealing the money.

She added that investigations are underway and that anyone with information should contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

Read more

Last police calls

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and sport you are interested in, as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to receive your news from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want it.

Many of you already do, with over 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.

advertisement