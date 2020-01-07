advertisement

A 45 percent increase in work permit applications in the past month has resulted in a significant backlog of people waiting for decisions about work permits in the state and delays in processing applications across the board.

Around 2,855 people are in the queue for work permits, compared to 2,500 at the same time last year.

advertisement

The Ministry of Economy, Business and Innovation, which manages the system, managed to reduce the number to 2,238 in early December. However, there was a rush in the last two weeks of the year before the regulations on work permits changed, which came on the first day of 2020.

In addition to other technical reforms, the new regulations regulating work permits have raised income thresholds. These are minimum salaries that must be reached before anyone can get a work permit. For strategically important professions, the income threshold rose from € 30,000 to € 32,000. For other professions, it rose from € 60,000 to € 64,000.

The American Chamber continues to demand further digitization of the visa and approval process

The influx of new applications has delayed the average processing time for a work permit application and has been criticized by large employers, including US multinational companies.

Mark Redmond, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce, said that the government’s efforts to reduce waiting times and remove the backlog “delays or obstacles experienced by international talent can affect Ireland’s appeal to decision-makers”.

For fast-track applications from so-called “trusted partners”, the average waiting time rose from three to four weeks to six weeks due to the peak value, while standard applications take 12 weeks instead of 10 or 11 weeks.

“The American Chamber continues to demand further digitization of the visa and approval system, particularly the procurement of resources and faster delivery of promised digital and technical solutions,” said Redmond.

‘Skills shortage’

Fianna Fáil’s business spokesman Robert Troy also criticized the backlog. “Since I became company spokesman, many companies have contacted me. They are very concerned that they cannot fill positions due to a serious shortage of skilled workers. This also poses a massive challenge to the competitiveness of the Irish economy, ”he said.

The Department of Business announced that the number of applications for work permits rose by 13 percent to 18,940 in 2019. With 18,655 findings, the number of decisions made was similarly high last year, an increase of 22 percent compared to 2018.

A department spokeswoman said processing times are “good by international standards.” She said additional human resources were provided for the section, “with another allotment to be operational in the coming weeks.”

“The department’s staff are always working proactively with customers to keep them up to date on email processing, meetings, and regular work permit updates on the DBEI website.”

The spokeswoman said that the deadlines for work permits “in the coming weeks” will decrease to the 2019 average.

advertisement