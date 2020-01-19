advertisement

These are images of horror when the sheep were “torn”, leaving fields covered with blood.

Farmers were left in tears after the series of attacks which not only saw torn sheep but also fields left covered in blood.

advertisement

So far, three sheep have died from dog attacks in southern Derbyshire in the past month, another missing animal allegedly dead.

A sheep was mutilated on a farm near Rosliston before Christmas, with a veterinarian forced to slaughter it due to his serious injuries.

The same farm was targeted again earlier this month by a dog that this time tore apart a sheep and left it for dead in shocking scenes. Another member of the same herd is also missing.

The same week, a loose dog was seen at Linton Heath where a sheep was killed.

Farmer Amy Wheelton, who is also a district councilor in southern Derbyshire and a farmer in Walton, says owners of irresponsible dogs should be held accountable and their pets should be kept in check around livestock.

She said, “Lots of sheep were killed around Christmas.

“We have had three dog attacks on two separate herds.

“On a farm near Rosliston, a sheep was mutilated before Christmas and the veterinarian went out and had to slaughter him.

“Then last week, a dog attacked the same herd again. One was missing, presumed dead, and another was torn apart. There was blood all over the field.”

“Then at Linton Heath, a dog attack was noticed.

“The farmers are in tears. It is a destruction of soul.

“They had these sheep directly from the lambs, kept them for two years, raised them and then saw them torn and dying.

“Someone somewhere knows something. If their dogs were loose, these dogs would go home and they would have been covered in blood.

“If the sheep are pregnant, they could have an abortion if they were attacked.

“It is a large sum of money at stake. A sheep can cost £ 120, then each lamb they have is worth £ 100. Then the veterinarian’s recall costs £ 50.

“They are irresponsible dog owners who don’t really understand.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Wheelton added that she believed the dog was responsible for the attacks, rather than the foxes, saying, “It is not a fox because a fox will not chase sheep. They will crawl. They will fly around the outside. These were chased and attacked. “

“Very often people say it’s not me. If it’s your dog, it’s your fault.

“Keep your dog under close control around the cattle. I have seen people lifting fences to bring their dogs into the fields. They do not know what damage they are doing.”

The incidents have been reported to Derbyshire police and anyone with information should call 101 citing incident number 902 from January 4.

.

advertisement