A second photographic car will patrol the doors of 155 county schools to prosecute parents who park illegally during drop-off and pick-up hours.
The Leicestershire County Council already has a car it sends during morning and evening school lessons to avoid parking problems.
Plans to send a second car were revealed at a meeting at County Hall, with the success of the program cited as the reason for its expansion.
Leicestershire County Council, parking control car near Mercenfield Elementary School, Markfield
(Image: Leicester Mercury)
The vehicle, which is fitted with automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) systems, is driven by officers who can collect evidence to impose fines of £ 70 on motorists who park in open areas.
There are now 155 schools in Leicestershire with the markings necessary for lawsuits to be issued and displayed to parents or guardians who park on zigzag lines.
Blake Pain, a member of the county’s cabinet for the environment and transportation, said, “We know that careless and unsafe parking outside of schools can be a real problem, and we believe the use of the car with camera was a major deterrent and a big boost for road safety.
Blake Pain
“We want to reiterate, however, that this is not about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop carelessly parking near schools because it endangers the lives of pedestrians and causes a lot of concern for schools and parents. ”
Read more
What’s going on in your area
Since the camera began patrolling in September 2018, 305 fines have been imposed, including 178 between April 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.
survey loading
Should parents be fined for parking poorly outside school doors?
2000+ VOTES TO DATE
Yes – this should happen outside of each school
No, it’s not a major problem
The 155 schools for which the car can be used are:
All Saints Church of England Elementary School, Sapcote
Ashby Hill Top Primary School
Ashby School
Ashby Willesley Elementary School
Ashmount School
Badgerbrook Elementary School
Barlestone Church of England Primary School
Barwell Church Of England Academy
Barwell Infant School
Battling Brook Elementary School
Beacon Academy
Blaby Thistly Meadow Elementary School
Booth Wood Elementary School
Bottesford Church of England Primary School
Brocks Hill Elementary School
Brookside Primary School
Brookvale High School
Broom Leys School
Broomfield Community Elementary School
Brownlow Elementary School
Buckminster Elementary School
Burbage Church Of England
Burbage Junior School
Captains Close Primary School
Castle Rock High School
Charnwood College
High school Church Hill Church Of England
Church Hill Children’s School
Cobden Elementary School and Community Center
Cosby primary school
Countesthorpe Leysland Community College
Croft Church of England Elementary School
De Lisle Loughborough Catholic School
Desford Community Elementary School
Diseworth Church of England Primary School
Donisthorpe primary school
Eastfield Elementary School
Elizabeth Woodville Elementary School
Enderby Danemill Elementary School
Fairfield Community Elementary School
Farndon Fields Elementary School
Fernvale Elementary School
Fleckney Elementary School Church of England
Foxton Primary School
Primary school at Frisby Church in England
Gartree High School
Gilmorton Chandler Church of England
Glen Hills Elementary School
Glenmere Community Elementary School
Great Glen St Cuthbert’s Church of England
Greenfield Elementary School
Greystoke Primary School
Griffydam Elementary School
Elementary School Hall Orchard Church of England
Hathern Church of England Elementary School
Heath Lane Academy (formerly William Bradford Academy)
Heather Elementary School
Highgate Community Elementary School
Hinckley Academy
John Cleveland College
Hinckley Parks Elementary School
Voluntary Catholic Academy of Sainte-Croix
Holywell Primary School
Church of England Primary School Houghton-on-the-hill
Hugglescote Community Primary School
Humphrey Perkins School
Huncote Community Primary School
Ibstock Junior School
John Ferneley College
John Wycliffe Elementary School
Kegworth Elementary School
Kibworth Church of England Primary School
Kibworth High School and Community Technology College
Kingsway Elementary School
Langmoor Elementary School
Oadby Launde Elementary School
Little Bowden School
Little Hill Primary
Long Clawson Elementary School Church of England
Loughborough Church of England Primary School
Lubenham All Saints Coe Elementary School
Lutterworth College
Lutterworth High School
Manor High School
Manorfield Church Of England Elementary School
Meadowdale Elementary School
Mercenfield Elementary School
Millfield Academy
Mountfields Lodge School
Narborough The Pastures Elementary School
New primary school in Lubbesthorpe
New Swannington Elementary School
Newbold Verdon Elementary School
Newcroft Elementary School
Newlands Elementary School (former Heathfield Academy)
Newton Burgoland Elementary School
Newtown Linford Elementary School
Old Mill Elementary School
Orchard Church Of England Elementary School
Orchard Community Elementary School
Outwoods Edge Elementary School
Oxley Elementary School Shepshed
Queniborough Church Primary School England
Ratby Elementary School
Ravenhurst Elementary School Ps Red Hill Field
Redmoor High School Academy Trust
Rendell Elementary School
Richard Hill Elementary School Church of England
Ridgeway Primary Academy
Robert Bakewell Elementary School and Community Center
Rothley Church Of England Elementary School
Saint Clare Elementary School A voluntary Catholic academy
Saint Francis Catholic Primary School
Saint John Fisher Volunteer Catholic Academy
Saint Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Loughborough
Saint Peters Catholic Primary School Earl Shilton
Saint Peter’s Hinckley Catholic Primary School
Primary school Scalford Church of England
Seagrave Village Elementary School
Sharnford Church of England Primary School
Primary school and Sherard community center
Primary school of the Sherrier church in England
Sileby Redlands Community Elementary School
Sketchley Hill Elementary School
Elementary School Snarestone Church Of England
South Kilworth Church of England Primary School
St Bartholomew’s Elementary School Church of England
St Denys Church Of England Infant School
Ibstock St Margaret’s Church of England
Primary school of the Church of Saint Mary of England
St Peter & St Paul Ce Academy
Primary Academy of St. Peter’s Church in England
St Peter’s Church of England Whetstone Primary School
Stonebow Loughborough Elementary School
Swithland St Leonard’s Church of England
Hall School
Latimer primary school
Market Bosworth School
Meadow Community Elementary School
Merton Elementary School
Thomas Estley Community College
Thorpe Acre Junior School
St Luke’s Church of England Primary School
Thythorn Field Community Elementary School
Townlands Church of England Primary School
Ullesthorpe Church of England Primary School
Viscount Beaumont Church of England Primary School
Water Leys Elementary School
Westfield Infant School
Whitwick St John The Baptist Church of England Elementary School
Winstanley Community College
Woodcote Elementary School
Woodland Grange Elementary School
Oadby Woolden Hill Elementary School
Worthington School
.