A second photographic car will patrol the doors of 155 county schools to prosecute parents who park illegally during drop-off and pick-up hours.

The Leicestershire County Council already has a car it sends during morning and evening school lessons to avoid parking problems.

Plans to send a second car were revealed at a meeting at County Hall, with the success of the program cited as the reason for its expansion.

Leicestershire County Council, parking control car near Mercenfield Elementary School, Markfield

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

The vehicle, which is fitted with automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) systems, is driven by officers who can collect evidence to impose fines of £ 70 on motorists who park in open areas.

There are now 155 schools in Leicestershire with the markings necessary for lawsuits to be issued and displayed to parents or guardians who park on zigzag lines.

Blake Pain, a member of the county’s cabinet for the environment and transportation, said, “We know that careless and unsafe parking outside of schools can be a real problem, and we believe the use of the car with camera was a major deterrent and a big boost for road safety.

Blake Pain

“We want to reiterate, however, that this is not about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop carelessly parking near schools because it endangers the lives of pedestrians and causes a lot of concern for schools and parents. ”

Since the camera began patrolling in September 2018, 305 fines have been imposed, including 178 between April 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

The 155 schools for which the car can be used include:

All Saints Church of England Elementary School, Sapcote

Ashby Hill Top Primary School

Ashby School

Ashby Willesley Elementary School

Ashmount School

Badgerbrook Elementary School

Barlestone Church of England Primary School

Barwell Church Of England Academy

Barwell Infant School

Battling Brook Elementary School

Beacon Academy

Blaby Thistly Meadow Elementary School

Booth Wood Elementary School

Bottesford Church of England Primary School

Brocks Hill Elementary School

Brookside Primary School

Brookvale High School

Broom Leys School

Broomfield Community Elementary School

Brownlow Elementary School

Buckminster Elementary School

Burbage Church Of England

Burbage Junior School

Captains Close Primary School

Castle Rock High School

Charnwood College

High school Church Hill Church Of England

Church Hill Children’s School

Cobden Elementary School and Community Center

Cosby primary school

Countesthorpe Leysland Community College

Croft Church of England Elementary School

De Lisle Loughborough Catholic School

Desford Community Elementary School

Diseworth Church of England Primary School

Donisthorpe primary school

Eastfield Elementary School

Elizabeth Woodville Elementary School

Enderby Danemill Elementary School

Fairfield Community Elementary School

Farndon Fields Elementary School

Fernvale Elementary School

Fleckney Elementary School Church of England

Foxton Primary School

Primary school at Frisby Church in England

Gartree High School

Gilmorton Chandler Church of England

Glen Hills Elementary School

Glenmere Community Elementary School

Great Glen St Cuthbert’s Church of England

Greenfield Elementary School

Greystoke Primary School

Griffydam Elementary School

Elementary School Hall Orchard Church of England

Hathern Church of England Elementary School

Heath Lane Academy (formerly William Bradford Academy)

Heather Elementary School

Highgate Community Elementary School

Hinckley Academy

John Cleveland College

Hinckley Parks Elementary School

Voluntary Catholic Academy of Sainte-Croix

Holywell Primary School

Church of England Primary School Houghton-on-the-hill

Hugglescote Community Primary School

Humphrey Perkins School

Huncote Community Primary School

Ibstock Junior School

John Ferneley College

John Wycliffe Elementary School

Kegworth Elementary School

Kibworth Church of England Primary School

Kibworth High School and Community Technology College

Kingsway Elementary School

Langmoor Elementary School

Oadby Launde Elementary School

Little Bowden School

Little Hill Primary

Long Clawson Elementary School Church of England

Loughborough Church of England Primary School

Lubenham All Saints Coe Elementary School

Lutterworth College

Lutterworth High School

Manor High School

Manorfield Church Of England Elementary School

Meadowdale Elementary School

Mercenfield Elementary School

Millfield Academy

Mountfields Lodge School

Narborough The Pastures Elementary School

New primary school in Lubbesthorpe

New Swannington Elementary School

Newbold Verdon Elementary School

Newcroft Elementary School

Newlands Elementary School (former Heathfield Academy)

Newton Burgoland Elementary School

Newtown Linford Elementary School

Old Mill Elementary School

Orchard Church Of England Elementary School

Orchard Community Elementary School

Outwoods Edge Elementary School

Oxley Elementary School Shepshed

Queniborough Church Primary School England

Ratby Elementary School

Ravenhurst Elementary School Ps Red Hill Field

Redmoor High School Academy Trust

Rendell Elementary School

Richard Hill Elementary School Church of England

Ridgeway Primary Academy

Robert Bakewell Elementary School and Community Center

Rothley Church Of England Elementary School

Saint Clare Elementary School A voluntary Catholic academy

Saint Francis Catholic Primary School

Saint John Fisher Volunteer Catholic Academy

Saint Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Loughborough

Saint Peters Catholic Primary School Earl Shilton

Saint Peter’s Hinckley Catholic Primary School

Primary school Scalford Church of England

Seagrave Village Elementary School

Sharnford Church of England Primary School

Primary school and Sherard community center

Primary school of the Sherrier church in England

Sileby Redlands Community Elementary School

Sketchley Hill Elementary School

Elementary School Snarestone Church Of England

South Kilworth Church of England Primary School

St Bartholomew’s Elementary School Church of England

St Denys Church Of England Infant School

Ibstock St Margaret’s Church of England

Primary school of the Church of Saint Mary of England

St Peter & St Paul Ce Academy

Primary Academy of St. Peter’s Church in England

St Peter’s Church of England Whetstone Primary School

Stonebow Loughborough Elementary School

Swithland St Leonard’s Church of England

Hall School

Latimer primary school

Market Bosworth School

Meadow Community Elementary School

Merton Elementary School

Thomas Estley Community College

Thorpe Acre Junior School

St Luke’s Church of England Primary School

Thythorn Field Community Elementary School

Townlands Church of England Primary School

Ullesthorpe Church of England Primary School

Viscount Beaumont Church of England Primary School

Water Leys Elementary School

Westfield Infant School

Whitwick St John The Baptist Church of England Elementary School

Winstanley Community College

Woodcote Elementary School

Woodland Grange Elementary School

Oadby Woolden Hill Elementary School

Worthington School

.

