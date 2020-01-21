advertisement

NorthPort has made great strides in the last PBA season, and Batang Pier, headed by enigmatic trainer Pido Jarencio, is confident of causing a stir in March.

“We’ll surprise them,” Jarencio called the investigator on Tuesday, the day after he bought Phoenix Pulse’s LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra from a shop where he gave up veteran Sol Mercado and lost one of his defense unit’s backbones.

advertisement

He didn’t even mind that the arrival of the 5-foot-8 Revilla, the former La Salle-Asses in the UAAP, had trouble getting his name into the pro ranks, his team’s average cap decreased.

“I have a very big team – big wings, big and strong big men,” said Jarencio. “I don’t see LA as a point guard that is small, I see him as a point guard with all the intelligence to lead this team together with Nico [Elorde].

“Batang Pier reached the final of the last four governor’s cups before bowing to later master Barangay Ginebra in five games.

“It’s all part of the learning process,” said Jarencio. “The players experienced this for the first time and it’s a good thing. The whole team will be smarter when we get the next chance.”

Jarencio is pleased to see the 6-foot-7 Kelly Nabong return from a previous trade with San Miguel Beer. In NorthPort under Jarencio, the spirited Nabong had his best league appearances. Jarencio also expects Kevin Ferrer and the last season

Takeover of Christian Standhardinger to full bloom in the coming season.

Robert Bolick, who would have given Colombia’s CJ Perez a run for the rookie of the year last season, is expected to return in a few months after an ACL injury, giving NorthPort another reason to be optimistic.

“So I don’t think size will be a problem even with small point guards,” said Jarencio. “Makakapuwing Kami in the coming season.”

Mark Caguioa, Barangay Ginebra’s longtime security guard, also had a little surprise when he stopped his pension plans.

Caguioa announced his announcement on Monday night during the celebration of Gin Kings’ 12th PBA title at the MetroTent in Pasig.

“Coach Al pulled me aside and told me he would give me another year,” he told the fans.

“My body doesn’t hurt. I have the feeling that I can hold out for 10 more years or something, ”Caguioa, who is now 40, told reporters.

Caguioa is still longing to celebrate another Filipino cup title as he approaches the end of his career.

The former league MVP last won a purely Philippine crown in 2007. During this tournament, he collected his first best player in the conference prize.

“I think it would be much more special if we won this purely Filipino title,” he said. “That would be the cherry on top.”

At the same celebration, Ginebra’s trainer Tim Cone praised importer Justin Brownlee for his role in the recent success story of the Gin Kings.

“The thing with Justin that impressed me is that his game improved so much while he was here,” said Cone. “Reminds me a lot of Bobby Parks.”

Cone said that Parks, whose name is always engraved on the best import price, has had problems with him in the past: “No matter what you did, Bobby found a way, and Justin does. “-With a report by Denison Rey A. Dalupang INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement