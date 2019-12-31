advertisement

Dozens of residents of Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province in China, have been hospitalized with an unknown virus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms. Chinese health officials have no idea how the virus is spreading or where it originated, but experts are following the progress of the outbreak in an effort to stop its spread.

As the Morning Post in South China reports, the disease is called “unknown pneumonia,” although that does not offer many details. It seems that many of those infected with the virus worked in the seafood industry and, according to reports, had stalls on the Huanan seafood market.

The disease has left at least seven people in serious condition, which of course is a bit scary. Fortunately, the unknown virus has not claimed life yet. According to Wuhan’s health department, at least a few patients admitted to the hospital saw that their circumstances improved enough to be discharged, pending quarantine cessation and further testing.

Based on what Chinese health officials have been able to discover, none of the infections were the result of spreading from one person to another. None of the hospital staff physicians who treat the patients has had a similar disease and all of this suggests that the infected people have come into contact with the virus at their workplace.

Civil servants are still working on understanding the small-scale outbreak, although at the moment it seems that they have a pretty good idea of ​​where to look. Identifying the virus itself is a top priority and tests are currently being conducted to refine the list, according to reports.

Image source: Shutterstock

