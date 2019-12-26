advertisement

Every week – including Christmas week – Irish Times Abroad meets an Irish person who works in an interesting job abroad. This week we spoke to Phillip Cahill, who is originally from Salthill in Co Galway and now works in South Wales, where he is quick to respond to an ambulance. He lives with his girlfriend in the village of Lilangeni in the county of Bridgend.

When did you leave Ireland and why?

I left Ireland in September 2008. I had wanted to be a paramedic for some time, but had no luck with my applications to the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland. A good friend from the UK who lived in Ireland was in the same boat looking for opportunities in the UK. We both applied to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) as student paramedics and were successful. It started three months before me. I loaded the family car with my little things, and my father and I made our way to Rosslare to take the ferry to Fishguard. We then made the six hour drive to Chelmsford, Essex.

Where did you study in Ireland?

I attended The Bish Secondary School and then the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Castlebar to study outdoor education and leisure. My three years at GMIT were packed with adventures, character building experiences, hours of life and serious fun.

These are the jobs where the blood pumps, the brain buzzes and I get a little adrenaline rush

My time in college was a time when my love for the great outdoors really grew and my interest in first aid and medicine developed in front of the hospital. Every year we had to go through a first aid course that was relevant to our outdoor activities and I loved it.

What is it like to be a paramedic in the UK?

Overall, being a paramedic is a great job. In about 90 percent of the cases, the work is fairly straightforward. I am dealing with people who are largely grateful and glad that I am there to help them. The other 10 percent of the job is where I really make my money. I need to initiate treatment, administer medication, and organize emergency transportation to take care of myself in the hospital. These are the jobs where the blood pumps, the brain buzzes, and I get a little adrenaline rush that makes me work as efficiently and effectively as possible. This is the part that I really love and that interests me in my job.

Do you have an average day

My average day has changed over the years. When I started my ambulance career, I worked on ambulances for just over three years to answer all of your regular 999 calls. These calls included elderly people who could not get up from their chairs and needed help, road accidents, people with chronic illnesses, and patients with sudden serious illnesses or injuries. Our day started with a quick vehicle and equipment check, and then we went to the jobs our control room staff had given us. The workload was mostly constant and we even had a few hours of downtime on the odd night shift. Delays in the hospital were not uncommon, but not excessive at this point. It was a good balance between work and downtime, I could imagine a long career in the ambulance service as it was then.

In 2011, I applied and got a job with the ambulance team for ambulances called HART. The HARTs consist of specially recruited personnel who are trained and equipped to ensure the ambulance’s response to high-risk and complex emergency situations. My training allowed me to provide medical care in hazardous situations such as incidents involving hazardous substances, CBRN (e) – chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive substances, MTA – incidents of terrorist attacks, SWAH – incidents of safe working at high altitudes, cramped spaces, incidents , Unstable terrain incidents, e.g. B. collapsed buildings, water incidents and support for security measures.

I worked in a fixed team of six with a team leader. The work in this team environment was great. Some major incidents my unit has been involved in include transporting an Ebola-risk person, a series of deliberate chemical incidents, the Novichok nerve agent attack in Salisbury, and the recent discovery of 39 bodies behind a truck in Essex.

My first shift on an ambulance after my first training was on Christmas Day 2008

After seven years at HART, my partner and I decided to move to Wales to go back to nature. I’m currently working on an ambulance in South Wales.

Tell us something about past Christmas. Do you remember anything?

My first shift on an ambulance after my first training was on Christmas Day 2008. I was staffed by two experienced ambulance crews, a paramedic and a paramedic. I was thrown into the deep end. Our first job that day was a cardiac arrest. An older couple was preparing to go to the family. The husband had heard a bang upstairs and found that his wife stopped responding on the landing. We arrived and the woman was in a cardiac arrest when her husband performed breast compressions on her. We took over and tried to revive her, but despite our best efforts, the lady died. They had been married for 60 years. I remember this job with a clarity that I don’t have for things I did last week.

And so it is with some jobs, the fact that this was my first job and it was Christmas made this job more memorable than others. I finished work on my second day of Christmas in the UK but worked on December 23rd and 26th so I couldn’t go home. At that time I was living in a shared apartment and everyone else had gone home during the holidays. I remember sitting in the house by myself and thought I should only have worked a few hours overtime because it would have been better than watching TV.

Christmas hasn’t really meant much to me since I’ve been working in the ambulance service. I have worked seven times in the last 10 Christmas celebrations so that the festive season does not bother me anymore. But people are usually a bit more grateful and grateful when we help them over the holidays, and we might get some roses, Quality Street, or a minced meat cake to take away.

Would you work as a medic in Ireland?

It was my original plan, but at the moment Susie and I are pretty happy to see how we get along in Wales. One of the reasons why we moved to Wales was because it is similar to Ireland in terms of landscapes, surfing and lifestyle. People are friendly and relaxed, but we also have the most advantages of living in the UK. I recently applied for a job as paramedic in Ireland, but not in the ambulance service. I reached the last 20 among more than 600 applicants. In the future we will definitely think about moving to Ireland.

Are paramedic salaries similar in England and Ireland?

On average, I’m currently taking around £ 2,400 (€ 2,825) per month home and I’m still working on paying. The maximum amount is around GBP 37,900 (EUR 44,600) plus a surcharge for anti-social hours. This enables me to have a decent lifestyle, in which I have monthly disposal income.

Do the Irish fit in well?

My experience as an Irish in England and Wales was only positive. The English like the Irish. People often tell me about their trips to Ireland and their only negative comments are about the rain and the price of a pint, otherwise they praise the Irish people and the Irish countryside. England in particular is a mixture of many nationalities and cultures, and the Irish go well with it. I love diversity in the UK.

One of her daughters asked if I could speak Irish because her mother said one or two words in Irish. So I did my best to say a few words to this lady as Gaeilge. She was immediately sitting in her chair

Are there other Irish in your circles?

I have a couple of Irish friends who work on the ambulance service and who I meet for a drink from time to time. These people came to the UK a few years after my arrival and at a time when quite a few Irish came to the ambulance to work. I have a cousin who lives in London with her Scottish fiance. It is a great comfort to know that it will be there if I ever need it. We visit a few times a year and put the world in order and they show us the best parts of London.

What are the costs compared to Ireland?

In general, the cost of living in the UK is lower, which has a lot to do with competition and the size of the economy. Fiber broadband here costs 21 euros a month. Groceries are a little cheaper here and alcohol is cheaper. Accommodation varies widely depending on location, as is the case in Ireland. The rail network is extensive, but expensive in some areas. We pay a municipal tax that covers recycling and garbage collection and helps support the police, fire department and other local community services. It is currently GBP 2,000 (EUR 2,354) per year.

Do you miss something about living and working in Ireland?

I miss my family, my friends and am able to see them in no time. I miss seeing regular nieces and nephews. I miss Galway and its culture, good atmosphere and all the live music. It’s a cracking place.

A little story about a patient I recently went to…

I visited an older Irish woman who had lived in Wales for decades. She had dementia, was non-verbal and in a desperate state. Her grown children were with her. After a while with the lady, one of her daughters asked me if I was from Ireland (in Wales I am often thought to be Scottish). I said I was. She asked if I shouldn’t speak Irish because her mother said one or two words in Irish and she also counted in Irish. So I tried my best to say a few words to this lady as Gaeilge and started counting as Gaeilge. She was still sitting in her chair immediately and a smile from ear to ear poured over her face when she took my hand with hers and she was calm and relaxed. It was very emotional.

Merry Christmas to all Irish people abroad

