We cannot recommend this enough.

The year is 1981.

The place is on board an Aer Lingus flight that flies from Dublin to London.

The people are a hearty mixture of mid-80s (mostly) Irish people who either find their way to London for countless reasons or work on board the plane themselves.

All … except the former Australian monk who has plans to hijack the plane.

The Bonkers are equipped for this A sacred show, a new comedy that pretty much forms the middle between Father Ted and Con Air … and which is incredible and based entirely on a real event.

On stage we see the bare innards of the plane: two windows that show what is happening “outside” and three seats that make up different rows of passengers.

Roseanna Purcell (not to be confused with Roz Purcell, as some people did the night we saw the show) and Mark Fitzgerald effortlessly play everyone, regardless of gender and accent, between two inner-city Dublin grandmas back and forth and discuss one of the names of a new grandson, a businessman of the D4-Douche’y and his even more dressed assistant of the D4’y, French civil servant (after the flight was diverted to Paris), Italian children with the Virgin Mary speaking.

Oh yes, we forgot to mention the reason for the kidnapping: the Australian ex-monk demands that the Pope reveal the third secret of Fatima, otherwise he will kill everyone on board.

The details have largely remained true to life, but Purcell and Fitzgerald with the author and director Janet Moran fill all the supporting actors with perfect Irish comedy, with all characters immediately recognizable by their indescribable Irishness.

The obvious craziness of the build is very good for comedies, and everyone involved takes every opportunity to hit gold. What is more surprising, however, is how warm it can sometimes be. Given the potential impending death, the passengers and personnel on board occasionally go in a more thoughtful direction, each taking different accounts of the past, present, and future, all essentially asking the same question: Have I lived my life correctly? Was i a good person

The duo on stage will be back while the newlywed farmers try to discuss their upcoming first night together as husband and wife (in exotic language Malaga!) Or the entire passenger lights his cigarette within half a second after switching off the Smoking bans on (planes only became completely smoke-free in 2000).

A sacred show picks up what felt like a very Irish tragedy and turns it into an extremely Irish comedy. Highly recommended.

The nationwide tour dates are as follows, with tickets and times available through the venues:

January 29: City Hall Theater, Galway

January 31 – February 1: Belltable Arts Center, Limerick

February 4: Dunamaise Arts Center, Portlaoise

February 5: Mermaid Arts Center, Bray

February 7: Ramor Theater, Cavan

February 8: Visual, Carlow

11th-12th February: Tallaght City Theater

13th-14th February: Pavilion Theater, Dún Laoghaire

February 17-20: Everyone’s cork

February 21: Backstage, Longford

February 22: Draiocht, Blanchardstown

February 25: Glor, Ennis

February 27-29: MAC, Belfast

4th 5th March: Irish Cultural Center, Paris

March 7: Quelle, Thurles

