What began as routine tire inspection for the Pemberton police ended with the arrest of a perpetrator with dozens of warrants outstanding, the police said in a release.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, the police stopped a driver to search for winter tires on Highway 99 and Vine Road. During the stop, officials learned that Alberta’s license plates had been reported stolen.

The driver, a 25-year-old Whitehorse man, was subsequently arrested. Investigators soon found that the suspect was a banned driver across Canada and had 34 pending warrants from Alberta and Yukon.

The man was brought to justice in North Vancouver this week.

The two-car accident closes Highway 99 near Brandywine Falls

An accident involving two vehicles blocked a stretch of Highway 99 near Brandywine Falls last week and resulted in several injuries, the police said in a release.

The collision took place around 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, after police said a Toyota Prius was traveling south on the highway and could not make a bend on the road. The vehicle slid into oncoming traffic northward and collided with a GMC officer, the police said.

Three people were able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries, while another person had to be freed from firefighters and taken to hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

Investigators said, “It turned out that one of the vehicles was not equipped with winter tires,” which is required by law on the Sea to Sky Highway during the winter months.

On the same day, Squamish RCMP carried out a winter tire check on Highway 99, in which 816 vehicles were assessed.

Whistler police are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact the department on 604-932-3044 or remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 ,

A lost engine block creates a dangerous situation along Highway 99

Whistler police issued a ticket to a young driver after a full-size engine block fell off the back of his pickup truck on Highway 99 last week, the police said in a press release.

At around 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, January 4th, Whistler RCMP responded to the incident on Highway 99 and Village Gate Boulevard.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle told the police that he had lost a Cadillac engine block from the back of his truck when he was cornering.

The police contacted a company to remove the engine block. The driver was issued with a ticket to operate a vehicle with an unsafe load.

“RCMP would like to remind the public that the transportation of cargo on public roads requires compliance with all provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and regulations,” the press release said. “Vehicle drivers can be held responsible for damage or injury caused by improperly secured items.”

