advertisement

The terrace. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

The main bathroom. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

The living room. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

The kitchen. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

The kitchen. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)



The dining room. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

A look at the dining room. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography) advertisement

The cave. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

Pool view. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)

Twilight view of the area. (Photo by Ruben Vargas Jr. Photography)



Guthrie House in downtown Palm Springs landed for $ 2,399 million.

Once forgotten, this 3,583-square-meter house was designed in 1935 by modernist architect Albert Frey and restored and updated in 2019 by the mother-daughter rehabilitation team behind the Avi Ross Group.

Marina and Avalon Rossi also operate the Rossi Hotel in the city.

When the duo took on the redo, it replaced decades of character-changing renovations and inadequate, disproportionate additions by subsequent owners to reveal Frey’s original stucco box.

“What made Frey the epitome of desert architecture was his emphasis on the relationship between the buildings and the raw California desert landscape,” they explain on their company’s website. “At Guthrie House, our focus was on integrating the natural desert into the house while ensuring today’s standard of living.”

The now refreshed Frey is light and bright. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a minimalist kitchen with custom-made furnishings inspired by the circular steel fireplace in the architect’s residence known as Frey I made of aluminum and glass with corrugated cardboard.

A wall between the kitchen and dining room was hand painted to commemorate the Parisian apartment of Le Corbusier, a former design partner of Frey.

The dining and living rooms are equipped with polished concrete floors, panoramic windows and smooth walls in earth tones.

The whole house is covered with concrete floors, including the master suite with two walk-in closets, a bathroom with indoor and outdoor showers and a private terrace with a floor-level fireplace.

All three bedrooms open onto a terrace.

Bahareh Kamoei from BBS Brokers Realty is the listing agent.

Frey, who died in 1998 at the age of 95, designed numerous residential and community buildings in Palm Springs, including Frey House II.

The iconic house from 1964 sits enthroned on a mountainside overlooking the desert community Frey fell for when visiting New York in 1934.

In 1939 he finally moved to Palm Springs.

Other notable works are the tram valley station, the Löwy house and the tram petrol station with its “flying” canopy.

advertisement