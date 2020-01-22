advertisement

Comedy legend Terry Jones died at the age of 77.

The Monty Python star died Tuesday after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones wrote some of the comedy group’s best-known sketches and also directed the classic films Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Life of Brian.

A statement issued on behalf of his family reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of the beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

“Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long and extremely courageous but always cheerful battle against a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“For the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he quietly escaped from his home in north London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor have pleased countless millions over the past six decades.

“He’s a very naughty boy” – the best replicas of Terry Jones by Monty Python

“His work with Monty Python, his books, his films, his television programs, his poems and his other works will live forever, an appropriate legacy for a true polymath.

“We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful health professionals and caregivers for making these past years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be completely eradicated. “

The statement added: “We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and thank for having lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented man, playful and happy, living a truly authentic life, in his words” frosted with love with glucose “. “

Besides comedy, the Welshman was also a respected medieval historian, presenting several television shows and writing a number of books on the time.

Jones bonded with writer Michael Palin while the couple studied at Oxford University.

After writing and starring in several successful comedy shows, they teamed up with John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam to form Monty Python.

He appeared in the TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus in a variety of characters, and was known for his drag performances.

In 2013, St Andrews University awarded Jones an honorary degree.

In 2016, it was announced that Jones had been diagnosed with dementia.

Tributes are pouring in for Jones on social media.

Farewell, Terry Jones. The big foot fell on you. My god what pleasure you have given, what limitless joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind

– Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

The charming Terry Jones, in the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns is so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg’s Nasty Book for Boys & Girls made me laugh like a little fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go.

– Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) January 22, 2020

