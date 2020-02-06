advertisement

At Lot 2, 1 Cairns Ave, Newtown, you can enjoy the view from a new home.

A NEWTOWN landowner makes a tidy profit from the upcoming sale of a rare vacant block next to Moorak Park.

The 485 sqm lot at Lot 2, 1 Cairns Ave, Newtown, was priced from $ 790.00 to $ 850,000.

Newtown agent Graeme Taylor said the blue-chip block that once housed the Newtown city crèche was a prime place to live.

He said it had recently been cut out of a larger plot of more than 1,000 square meters that had first been sold at community mergers in the 1990s.

According to CoreLogic records, the buyer paid $ 158,000 for this property back in 1992.

Mr. Taylor said the elevated block is hidden in a cul-de-sac and offers a view of the area and easy access to Netwown’s schools.

“The owner who split up has a two-story house that he built next door, and he loves it because it’s like a small, secluded hideaway,” he said.

“It’s calm and peaceful.”

The block is hidden next to Moorak Park.

Mr. Taylor said, unusual for this part of Newtown, that the site has no inheritance overlay, allowing flexibility in designing a dream home.

He said the country was once part of a larger estate at 111 Noble St, Newtown, a 1905 house that was sold last April for $ 3.3 million.

The block will be auctioned on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:30 p.m.

The property is close to schools and the cafe strip on Pakington Street.

He said that former owners of the Noble St property, the Vickers-Willis family, originally donated the land to the former Newtown City Council.

The country is less than a block from Geelong College Senior School, and several elementary schools and the end of Pakington St. are within walking distance.

