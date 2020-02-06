advertisement

A NEWTOWN landowner makes a tidy profit from the upcoming sale of a rare vacant block next to Moorak Park.

The 485 sqm lot at Lot 2, 1 Cairns Ave, Newtown, was priced from $ 790.00 to $ 850,000.

advertisement

Newtown agent Graeme Taylor said the blue-chip block that once housed the Newtown city crèche was a prime place to live.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS:

Mid-century Newtown house that promises war

Newtown House beat the price hopes by $ 100,000

Which buyers are planning for Dimmeys building

He said it had recently been cut out of a larger plot of more than 1,000 square meters that had first been sold at community mergers in the 1990s.

According to CoreLogic records, the buyer paid $ 158,000 for this property back in 1992.

Mr. Taylor said the elevated block is hidden in a cul-de-sac and offers a view of the area and easy access to Netwown’s schools.

“The owner who split up has a two-story house that he built next door, and he loves it because it’s like a small, secluded hideaway,” he said.

“It’s calm and peaceful.”

Mr. Taylor said, unusual for this part of Newtown, that the site has no inheritance overlay, allowing flexibility in designing a dream home.

He said the country was once part of a larger estate at 111 Noble St, Newtown, a 1905 house that was sold last April for $ 3.3 million.

The block will be auctioned on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:30 p.m.

He said that former owners of the Noble St property, the Vickers-Willis family, originally donated the land to the former Newtown City Council.

The country is less than a block from Geelong College Senior School, and several elementary schools and the end of Pakington St. are within walking distance.

It will be auctioned off on February 22nd at 1:30 p.m.

advertisement