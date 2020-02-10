advertisement

Two daily feathers for this FSU preview:

The first one is from DavidBenAkiva and the second one is this thread with good things.

An excerpt from DavidBenAkiva: “In the 11-man rotation, 2 players see the majority of the game on the pitch. SR PG Trent Forrest (6’4 ”) is the main distributor for FSU. He’s always on guard. While he’s the team’s second-highest scorer (11.3 points per game), he’s more likely to hang his hat on the defensive side of the pitch. Forrest has never found a shot that has never reached the 30 percent mark for three-point shots in his career. In the two encounters against Duke last year, Forrest was unable to break the 10-point mark, even though he was on the pitch for about 30 minutes. Moving around him on the offensive is a bigger problem. The leading scorer of the FSU this year is SO G / F Devin Vassell (6’6 ”). He can really shoot the ball and has had a breakout year as a two-way player. He shoots chips (41.9% of 3) and attacks the edge in closeouts. And he’s a defense pest that pulls together more than his share of thefts and blocks. Vassell has released several designs for the NBA over the course of the season. Forest and Vassell receive backup logs from SO G / F Anthony Polite (6’6 ”), JR G RayQuan Evans (6’4”) and JR G Nathaneal Jack (6’5 ”) for a few points here and there. “

