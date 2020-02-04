advertisement

A veterinarian has warned that a one-eyed Cyclops puppy praised as happy by Thai villagers is unlikely to live long.

The adorable little puppy, named Kevin because of its resemblance to the Minions character, was born on February 2nd in Chachoengsao, central Thailand, in a litter of two children.

Two days after his birth, the unusual dog is said to be fit and healthy and to be fed with its owners in the bottle every day.

Check out the beautiful doggie here:

Kevin is celebrated as happy by his Thai owners, but a veterinarian has warned that due to his unusual condition, he may not have a particularly long life expectancy.

Cyclopia is a very rare congenital problem in which the fetus does not develop two separate eye sockets (the cavities in which eyeballs sit). It is a form of so-called holoprosencephaly. Cyclopean animals often have abnormal lips, noses, and nasal cavities.

Unfortunately, it rarely happens that these animals survive a long time after birth, since the brain is usually also affected.

Kevin’s human, Somjai Phummaman, said he was getting ready when he noticed that his Aspin dog had given birth to two puppies on the floor of his bedroom.

The government official placed the puppies in a warm, warm box before examining them and noticing Kevin’s unusual mutation.

We wish the puppy to survive despite having a malformation. We want to keep him as a pet until he grows up.

Everyone was amazed by him and said it was a happy sign. People said that he looks like the yellow cartoon character with one eye, so we can give him the nickname.

After others who lived in Somjai’s village found out about Kevin’s birth, they flocked to his home to see the puppy who was celebrated as happy. Some villagers even opened the lottery on the date of its birth.

Somjai’s daughter said the family was overjoyed to have a puppy with physical abnormalities.

We have taken good care of the puppy so far. It cannot be breastfed properly, so we have to feed it with the milk bottle by hand.

It is not currently known whether Kevin’s single eye works properly, as it can take up to two months for a dog’s eyesight to develop fully.

Here is the hope that the beautiful little dog will defy adversity and live a long and happy life.

