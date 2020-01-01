advertisement

Krasinski is behind the camera again for his first sequel as he expands the world (and vision) of his horror hit.

After capturing both horror fans and novice genres (including his own director John Krasinski, who was open about his lack of horror bonafides before staging his best film to date), the hit 2019 hit “A Quiet Place ”for the inevitable: a sequel. This time Krasinski returns as director and now sole screenwriter, although we assume that he will not repeat his role on the screen as the patriarch of a family trying to get by in the apparent end of the world. However, everyone else is back, including Krasinski’s own wife Emily Blunt, along with talented young stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

While the first film focused on a single family experiencing a post-apocalyptic world full of horrible, noise-activated alien monsters, “A Quiet Place Part II” promises to expand outward and the Abbott family on the way Take a trip that is probably going on Bring new monsters (of all kinds).

The film’s official synopsis is: “After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the horrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle to survive in silence. They are forced to venture into the unknown and quickly discover that the creatures chasing noises are not the only threats lurking behind the sand path. “With Cillian Murphy and Djimon at least two newcomers Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe will be added. Hounsou completes the cast.

When IndieWire spoke to Krasinski about the film and its inevitable sequel late last year, the filmmaker was concerned about his vision, even though he offered that the next film would expand the world seen in the first film. There is evidence of where to go in “A Quiet Place,” including a scene that follows Krasinski’s character, Lee Abbott, while dutifully lighting a nighttime beacon and being greeted with more in the distance. More people, more stories.

“The idea of ​​the sequel was difficult for me to think about, since most sequels are about bringing back a villain or a hero or celebrating,” he said at the time. “In this case, the world is the star. I found it really interesting that there isn’t necessarily a person to follow or explore with because the whole world is going through the same thing. “

“A Quiet Place Part II” will be released in cinemas on March 20, 2020, including Dolby Cinema and IMAX. Check out the film’s first trailer and poster, both of which point to an expanded new (frightening? Hopeful?) World to the rest of the Abbott clan.

