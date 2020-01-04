advertisement

Because Star Wars dominates the register at the end of 2019, it is no wonder that we did not receive any new trailers in the last week of December, because all studios released their trailers before The Rise of Skywalker entered the cinema. Add to that the Christmas holidays and it is easy to see why it has been so quiet. But it is now 2020, which means that we are finally going back to work. We are still waiting for large trailers to disappear, but at least we already have a great one for you: A Quiet Place Part II.

Horror will dominate the first weekend of the year, as The Grudge opens in theaters this week and two of the three trailers below are for horror releases. But if you are going to see movies this weekend, you would be much better served with a different title, with The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen II and Jumanji still playing everywhere. Little Women from last week has also received good reviews and should be on your radar.

About streaming there is at least one new attraction that should attract your attention, and that is Netflix’s Messiah, a TV series with a fascinating premise. The second coming of Jesus may have happened in the troubled Middle East, so the CIA is starting an investigation into this new potential terrorist.

Back to trailers, I will say from the start that the original A Quiet Place did not really need a follow-up. On the other hand, the first one was so successful that we all expected John Krasinski to make one. The first trailer for the new horror film gives us a taste of the early days of the arrival of the creatures, but also of the future of the Abbott family after the death of the father, who was played by the same Krasinski in the first film. Emily Blunt repeats her role for this role, with Cillian Murphy participating in the cast for part II.

The other horror trailer in the list below is Gretel and Hansel, who probably needs no explanation. More interesting is the second trailer for The Gentlemen, the huge new film by Guy Ritchie, which will premiere later this month.

A quiet place, part II

Grietje and Hansel

The gentlemen

