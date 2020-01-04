advertisement

Despite the cruel or unusually early timing, the first major football game of the new decade has something to match.

Because while words like old aristocrats and purists and traditionalists often appear in discussions about the game of Gaelic football, they are justified for both Nemo Rangers and Corofin.

But not necessarily in tandem.

advertisement

Today’s semi-finals of AIB All-Ireland club football (at Cusack Park in Ennis, 1:30 p.m.) will be the team that has dominated the past decade against the team that should have dominated the past decade the most. In any case, Nemo and Corofin have the chance to catch the first record in 2020.

Against the backdrop of a reasonable schedule, Corofin, who still won the seventh consecutive title in Galway and the fourth consecutive title in Connacht, wants his chances of a third consecutive title in All-Ireland that has never been seen in club football before was maintained.

Nevertheless, Nemo remains the most successful club and leads the honorary tour with its seven All-Irelands, the last to return in 2003.

There’s also a clear reminder of their changing successes at the 2018 All Ireland final in Croke Park less than two years ago, when Corofin Nemo blew the doors and roof away, winning 15:19 from 2:19 to 0:10.

A few months later, Nemo left the Cork championship in the quarter-finals and lost 1: 11 to 0: 4 against Castlehaven. It looked as if at least a transition period was imminent. Instead, they recently won back a 21st Cork title and a 17th Munster title, all in their second year under manager Paul O’Donovan. It was quick recharge and recharge.

For the former Nemo midfielder and Cork captain Derek Kavanagh, who is also central to the team that last won the club’s title in 2003, this quick return to the All-Ireland semi-finals is likely to exceed s Nemo’s expectations.

“To be honest, yes, I’m a little surprised that we’ll be back so soon,” says Kavanagh. “It was massive drubbing in 2018 and psychologically it’s a lot to overcome such beating. Then a few players leave. There is a change of leadership. And you would think it would take a few years before you became Cork and Münster masters again. You think we will happily return there in three or four years.

“Getting back to this standard, or possibly a higher standard, in two years is sure to be quick. It really depends on a couple of things. Paul O’Donovan has come in and seems to have found the perfect mix of youth and experience. Also in his management, with Billy Morgan on the sidelines, just for further advice.

Intercounty standard

“Then you have Paul’s son there in midfield, Alan, a real powerhouse, and his other son, Kevin, in the background seems to be potentially a Cork intercounty standard. So the younger people are intercounty standard. And that strengthens people who have been there for more than 10 years, like Paul Kerrigan.

“This is the recipe when all the ingredients are there. They also obviously do a lot of things right in terms of their preparation, their approach to games, what I hear, their attention to details and team analysis. They invest a lot of time and effort Commitment to their preparation, work really hard, a lot of them.

“On the other hand, it is always a good mix if you win. So you have to balance a little bit. Everything is going well now and people say Paul did it all. But 12 months ago people said it might be for him didn’t work. It just shows how business works once you get a run. But fairly, they played great all year round and beat many teams with more than 10 points. “

Nemo is now within reach of another record. a 13th All-Ireland final to be held at Croke Park on January 19th. Speaking of players who have to cancel Christmas triggered some debates about the timing of these games. But Kavanagh, who also works with the Club Players Association (CPA), sees only positive results.

“I can only speak for myself, but after playing in a couple of All Ireland semi-finals over the years, I’ve always hated waiting. You usually have the Münster final a few weeks before Christmas, then a five or six week break and then come back in late January for four or five weeks of training, all for one game. Which was crazy. For one hour?

“From my own game days, I can say that I would have liked the next game as soon as possible, be it on Christmas Day or on January 4th. Taking a 10 or 12 week break between one phase of the competition and the next was just stupid. Everything to have the finale on St. Patrick’s Day. It didn’t make sense.

“The sinister side of me thinks that the decision is more due to the pressure from the intergovernmental side to ensure that the players are ready for the league. But I suppose because it shortens club player time and brings it to a close in the calendar year. Do they match the club player or do they only free the county player? But it is a step closer to the calendar year in which everyone can put the tools for the Christmas season.

“But again, from my own season, I would hand this game over to you four weeks after a provincial finale. I would like to practice on Christmas Day, if necessary, would love it, absolutely love it. It shouldn’t require a lot of motivation I can’t tell if it’s fair or not, but it’s an age-old thing that you don’t really appreciate when you’re out there, but when you look back, you can have a big game on the big stage there’s a lot at stake, don’t hit. You keep your life on hold, but you don’t get that high in many other everyday things in life.

Best club team

Kavanagh without hesitation declares Corofin to be the “best club team ever”, and not only because they have been unbeaten since February 2017:

“It’s a big statement, but I’m not going to say it lightly. They defeated Nemo by more than 10 points in an All-Ireland final and twelve months later also defeated Dr. Crokes. They beat, are traditionally the best club teams of all time and they are back.

“Of course Corofin has to be beaten at some point, and Nemo certainly has a chance. Being the best club team ever brings its own pressure. “

Kavanagh left Cork after winning All-Ireland 2010. His own club record reflects the overall picture of Nemo on the All Ireland stage.

“It’s a good record, but I can look back on my own career. I won eight county titles, six Munsters, then only one All-Ireland. So I would look at the relationship there and a big question mark about my own period put.

“It shows you how difficult it is for the Allirlanders to win. Nemo are still high on the list, but given the number of Münster clubs we won, we would probably want more.

“As a club, it’s about lowering that rate. I know for myself that I lost an All Ireland club final in 2001 and 2002, won in 2003, another semi-final in 2006, and another final in 2008. You remember probably more to the defeats. “

advertisement