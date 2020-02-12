A road was closed in Littleover after a car collided with a wall and a gas pipe.

Derbyshire police said Shepherd Street had been closed following the accident and confirmed that the nearby pub had been evacuated.

They said, “We were called to Shepherd Street at 1:40 pm after learning that a car had hit a wall between the White Swan pub and the nearby church.

“The road has been closed and the pub has been evacuated while the gas leak is being addressed.”

Cadent confirmed that its employees had cut the gas supply to make it safe.

The road is now reopened.

