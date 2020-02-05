advertisement

A banned motorist who flouted the law five times to drive on highways was warned that his actions could have killed someone.

Ikraam Rashid drove at 80mph on 30mph roads during a police chase and turned wrong at the Red Hill Circle roundabout in Leicester.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and violating a driving ban on November 27.

The court learned that he had decided to drive because taking the bus would have made him late for work.

Leicester Crown Court was informed that officers in an unmarked vehicle saw the defendant, from Corporation Street, Belgrave, Leicester, come out of his street in a Vauxhall Corsa at 9:30 p.m.

They followed him along Beaumanor Road and turned on their lights and siren when reaching the A6.

Prosecuting Phillip Plant said: “Rashid accelerated to 80 mph in a 30 mph area towards Birstall and continued to overtake, forcing oncoming drivers to take avoidance.

“He drove on the wrong side of two left bounds.”

The accused turned right onto Sibson Road but the officers canceled the pursuit. He was then picked up by various officers who saw him do 70 mph on Birstall Road.

These officers followed him to the Red Hill roundabout, which he negotiated in the wrong direction, before ending up on Border Drive and stopping on Hadrian Road where he attempted to flee, but been detained.

What did the judge say?

Justice Philip Head said: “Since May 2016, you have accumulated a series of driving convictions that speak volumes about you and your lack of concern about obeying the law.

“They understand driving during a disqualification four times during your ban.

“I have been told about the circumstances of your mother and your siblings that might attract sympathy, but I must reflect the way you have driven on this occasion.

“On November 27, you were six months after a two-year disqualification and I was told that you had used a friend’s car – I don’t know if the friend knew you were disqualified or not.

“You were called to work in the short term and you were unable to get on public transport in time and chose to drive.

“The 30 km / h limit it there for the protection of other motorists and pedestrians – and a collision at the speed at which you were traveling would no doubt have killed or seriously injured someone.

“It was the worst type of lasting misconduct.

“It was pure luck and good luck, there was no collision.

“Time and time again you have broken the law.

“I wish I could feel that by disqualifying you I could keep you on the road, but you have shown that it does not make any difference.

“Sooner or later you will kill someone if you continue to behave this way – it could be yourself, but it’s likely to be someone else and you have to think if you can live with it in your consciousness. “

Mitigation

Lauren Butts, mitigating, said: “He was driving to work but shouldn’t have been on the road at all.

“He is a support worker for a private healthcare company, caring for the elderly and the disabled.

“His rotation would change in the short term and he used a friend’s car because if he got on a bus it would have taken more than an hour and if he was late his salary would be capped.

“He admits that his driving was dangerous but initially did not appreciate that the BMW car following him was an undercover police vehicle until the lights and siren were activated – and he went into a panic.”

Miss Butts, requesting that Rashid not be imprisoned, said that the accused was the only breadwinner in his family, helping to support his mother and his younger siblings who had difficult health problems.

The phrase

Rashid was imprisoned for a total of 18 months.

He was prohibited from driving for 39 months.

