VANCOUVER – Protests continue across the country as the RCMP implements an order requiring opponents of the GasLink Coast Pipeline to clear the way for construction in northern British Columbia. Here’s a look at the project and its history:

The project: Before our era Prime Minister John Horgan announced provincial support for the project on October 2, 2018. He said LNG Canada’s decision to build a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas plant in Kitimat was similar to the moon for the province. To get natural gas to the export facility, Coastal GasLink Ltd is building a 670-mile pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to north B.C. at an estimated cost of $ 6.6 billion. At the peak of construction, the plant and pipeline will employ about 10,000 people. About 900 workers will be needed at the plant during the first phase of its operation.

Itinerary: Route planning involves the creation of a “conceptual corridor” through B.C. in 2012 that the company said to include consultations with First Nations, local governments and landowners. The final route approved by the BC Petroleum and Gas Commission runs southwest from outside Dawson Creek before heading west near Vanderhoof to Kitimat.

First Nations:

The dispute has sparked a debate over whether successor bosses should have more power under Canadian law. The Indian Act established gang councils, made up of elected chiefs and councilors, who have authority over reserve lands. Inherited bosses are part of a traditional form of indigenous governance that legal experts say courts have compiled by way of recognition.

indigenoussupport: The pipeline has support from the 20 selected gang councils along the way. All of them have signed a benefit agreement with Seaside GasLink. Chairman of the Council. Haisla Nation’s Crystal Smith in Kitimat said last month that the project will help the community become less dependent on federal funding. Haisla Nation is also discussing equity stake in the project, which Smith said would create income for the community to decide to invest in housing, health or education, in contrast to federal money that comes with restrictions that how it can be used.

Native opposition: Five Wet’suwet clan inheritance chiefs say the pipeline cannot continue without their consent. Their supporters at a camp near Houston have blocked construction in violation of a court order, which the RCMP began to enforce last week. Heritage bosses say they have authority over the 22,000 square kilometers of traditional territory that the pipeline would partially cross, while the elected gang councils administer only smaller reserves.

Protests and violations: The RCMP arrested 14 people when it began enforcing a court order on a forest service road near Houston on January 7, 2019, demanding people blocking the pipeline construction to clear the way for the company. The arrests led to dozens of rallies across the country in support of heritage chiefs. After talks failed to find a solution to the dispute last week, the RCMP began enforcing a separate court order Thursday and arrested six people, followed by additional arrests in the days that followed. Enforcement of the order by the RCMP has sparked protests across the country, including blocking train routes in Quebec and Ontario. Vancouver police say 33 people were arrested Monday after they enforced a blocking order at the Port of Vancouver port and DeltaPort container terminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10th.

