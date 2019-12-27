advertisement

A win would win the NFC East title for the injured birds

PHILADELPHIA – Here’s what to watch out for at the Eagles regular season finale on Sunday afternoon (4:25 a.m. at Fox) against the 4-11 Giants at MetLife Stadium:

Eagles facts

With Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery in the injured reserve, the 8-7 Eagles are likely to have only one broad receiver, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was on the opening list.

They also had to adjust after losing Darren Sproles for the season and working without Jordan Howard (Stinger) in the last six games. Howard was her leading opponent at the time of his injury, but will likely descend to emergency role 3 if he dresses for that role.

But the biggest factor could be the absence of Zach Ertz, her leading recipient, who has a broken rib and has been excluded.

The Eagles defense on the street was a different animal than at home, which could make them more vulnerable in this rematch. They have allowed an average of 29 points in seven street games this year, as opposed to 16.8 at home.

However, they are driving their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Giants facts

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones returned after a missed period with an injury that prevented him from meeting the Eagles for the first time, which Philly won 23-17 in extra time.

Saquon Barkley, who was back in the second year, needs 89 meters to reach 1,000 for the season, despite missing three games and half another with a major ankle sprain. That would make him the first player in Giants history to race 1,000 yards forward in each of his first two seasons.

The game could be the last for seasoned quarterback Eli Manning in a Giants uniform. Manning was taken over as a rookie by San Diego in a draft day deal in 2004 and started 210 games in a row from 2004 to November 2015. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP.

The first time around

The giants dominated the first half and led 17: 3 into the locker room before the eagles gathered to exclude them in the second half. Yard pass from Carson Wentz to Ertz.

Giants WR Darius Slayon ended with five receptions for 154 meters.

#Eagles WR Rob Davis, who should be back in the active squad after having the chance to win the NFC East against the #Giants on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/4dZWEv7ETi

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 27, 2019

Five eagles to watch

K Jake Elliott. The young kicker has lost some of his mojo since the contract was extended. He missed three of his last six field goal attempts, two of them last week. However, the Eagles are 3-0 at this time.

TE Dallas Goedert. Regardless of Ertz’s status, Goedert would always play a bigger role in the game plan. He has reached career peaks of nine receptions and 91 meters.

CB Rasul Douglas. He will replace Ronald Darby, who will be out for the year. And while we’re at it, Jalen Mills, the other starter on the outside, is struggling with an ankle sprain. Can you spell Z-O-N-E?

LB Nigel Bradham. After finishing perhaps his best game against the Cowboys, he is needed again to stop the equally talented Saquon Barkley who has returned from Penn State in the second year.

RB Miles Sanders. It has reached the point where this rookie who took over from Penn State for Barkley last year routinely shines. It has up to 766 rushing yards and 510 receiving yards with just 217 total touches.

Five giants to look at

Question: Daniel Jones. Jones was the first rookie in NFL history last week to complete at least 350 yards and five touchdowns without INTs in one game.

LB Markus Golden. His 10 best sacks in the team make him the first Giants linebacker since Larence Taylor in prehistoric 1990, who achieved double-digit numbers in one season.

TE Kaden Smith. Since being forced into a star role just over a month ago, Smith has made 22 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns in five games. And he can block.

WR Darius Slayton. A knee injury limited Slatyton, who had done a lot of damage in the first encounter, to two goals, while playing only 20 times on the offensive last week. However, it cannot be ignored.

CB Sam Beal. After shoulder surgery last summer, he missed his entire rookie season. Now the starter is in the Giants’ injury report this week with a shoulder injury and is classified as questionable for this competition.

Key to an Eagles win

1. Keep the ball away from the Giants. In today’s NFL, ball control doesn’t necessarily mean that much. For the Eagles in this game, it means everything given the uncertain state in which they are defending themselves.

2. Rattle the beginner. You have to do everything necessary to throw Jones, who has already done something with five TD passes in one game that Wentz has ever done, out of his comfort zone. There must be looks that he has never seen before. Show him.

3. Empty the playbook. Last week we saw wide receiver Greg Ward, a former quarterback who ran five meters after taking a direct snapshot in the Wildcat lineup. Maybe he should throw this week? New looks could be the key.

injury

Eagles: TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and WR Nelson Agholor (knees) fail. T Lane Johnson (ankle) and CB Jalen Mills (ankle) are questionable.

Giants: T Mike Remmers (concussion), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and TE Scott Simonsen (concussion) are out. CB Corey Ballentine (back), LB Alec Ogletree (back) and CB Sam Beal (shoulder) are questionable.

forecast

A lot has changed since the last meeting of these teams. The Giants have quarterback Daniel Jones back and play better than ever. They found that Kaden Smith can play against the tight end. Since losing this first game in extra time, they have won twice in a row and scored 77 points.

In contrast, the Eagles are in worse shape than the first time because the leading receiver Ertz has dropped out and Lane Johnson is still targeting a major ankle sprain.

The turning point here is the defense of the eagles, which plays much worse on the street than at home. And as efficient as the offense has been since losing many of its key characters, there isn’t enough firepower to win a shootout.

Giants 27, eagles 24

