Steffen Schwarz is a 32-year-old part-time farmer in Germany who is preparing to marry his fiancé in June. The couple’s upcoming wedding comes as a result of a pretty epic marriage proposal that Schwarz extended last May – a proposal that makes headlines today for quite an incredible reason.

That’s because Schwarz used a corn planting machine in a way that left holes in his field in the Central German community of Huettenberg. Those holes expressed the proposal in German: “Will you marry me?” He urged his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field and then voila. So the question came up, she enthusiastically told him yes. But what makes the proposal so memorable is that it doesn’t actually stop there.

A family member from Schwarz who lives in Canada warned him of a happy surprise. His proposal was so big that it was actually picked up via Google Maps, so that if you click on this link now, you should be able to see the field and the question in large letters that are easily visible from the sky.

Image source: Google

According to the BBC, Schwarz had no idea that Google’s map service had got a picture of his proposal – and the fact that it is now being seen all over the world makes this story all the more romantic when we go to Valentine’s Day on Friday. His message, which you can see above, was prepared with the help of a seed drill and extends almost the entire length of his nearly five-hectare field. Yet his girlfriend did not see the message initially after she sent the drone.

It seems that Schwarz had invented a reason for her to fly – that he apparently saw wild boar in the field, which required a drone flight to view it.

“At first she could not see (the message) because the drone was not flying high enough,” Schwarz told local media. “But when she realized it, she immediately said yes.” Moreover, the couple say in a fitting coda to this story that they can step out of the drone again in June. Of course for wedding photos.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

