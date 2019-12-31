advertisement

arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants an active window and knows that Arsenal has yawning deficits in central defense and midfield. Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and Thomas Lemar from Atlético Madrid would be a good addition, but would cost around £ 100m in total, and Arsenal simply has no money for it. January with wheels and shops seems more likely: Granite Xhaka’s departure would, if given the green light, cost around £ 25m, but additional funds could depend on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving – a victim who may not be worth it. Nick Ames

Aston Villa

After spending over £ 100m in the summer, Villa can hardly afford to go down. But they know that if they want to get out of the relegation problems, they will likely have to spend money again. A new striker to ease the pressure on Wesley would be welcome, and there is also a desire to improve the striker line, especially if John McGinn is out for three months due to an injury. Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica is one of the goals. Paul Doyle

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has repeatedly cited the difficulty of getting good value for money in winter, but an extensive injury list could force his hand. The priority will be to keep Nathan Aké, though he can’t be prevented from moving to Chelsea, should his former club activate a £ 40m buyback clause this month. Ryan Fraser is out of the contract in June, but the club has no desire to bet on the winger in this window, while Howe was able to recall Swansea striker Sam Surridge. Ben Fisher

Lyon Moussa Dembele has been associated with a number of clubs. Photo: Franck Fife / AFP / Getty

Brighton

Brighton hasn’t been at the top in the past few weeks, and Graham Potter should be on the market to find another striker, Neal Maupay and veteran Glenn Murray, who has only played three Premier League games this season has to relieve. They are also associated with up-and-coming Norwegian star Emil Bohinen – the son of ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Lars – and Bordeaux right-back Enock Kwateng. Ed Aarons

Burnley

Have been associated with championship players such as Josh Brownhill from Bristol City and Ollie Watkins from Brentford. Sean Dyche is always on the lookout for cheap upgrades and has been doing well over the past few seasons, though Danny Drinkwater could return to Chelsea in January if Burnley doesn’t renew his loan agreement. Burnley has to leave Dwight McNeil in the club a little longer and wonder if he can support Ashley Barnes after Dyche has started planning his starts. Paul Wilson

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has at least £ 150m at his disposal after the club’s transfer ban has been lifted and he wants to improve his attack options. The goals include Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, Moscow CSKA striker Fyodor Chalov, Timo Werner von RB Leipzig, Lyons Moussa Dembélé and Wilfried Zaha, while Chelsea for Bournemouth defender Nathan Aké also 40 million Could make pounds. Olivier Giroud is allowed to go. Jacob Steinberg

The departure of the talisman Wilfried Zaha would release funds for Crystal Palace. Photo: Naomi Baker / Getty

crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson’s requests for reinforcements for his tired troop seem to be falling on deaf ears, and Crystal Palace’s American owners are reluctant to raise a paycheck that is among the top 10 in the Premier League. Given the lack of attack opportunities and a number of injuries, newcomers are definitely needed to defend if Palace is to continue its upward trend. The impending departure of Wilfried Zaha would free up some funds, though it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or another candidate will meet the Ivorian asking price of £ 80m. EA

Everton

With an expensive new manager who has been guaranteed financial support, Everton is expected to do good business in January, though Carlo Ancelotti has promised to focus on the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup first, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse to move out to accommodate to create new players. A goal scorer and a creative midfielder are high on the wish list. PW

Leicester

The priority is a surefire winger or two who is ready to join the team directly as people like Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray develop consistency. The club can spend a lot on demand, including the £ 80 million they got for Harry Maguire last summer. None of their top players are sold while the squad can be cropped, with fringe players like Nampalys Mendy possibly leaving. PD

Will Carlo Ancelotti be able to spend money in January? Photo: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Liverpool

This January we clearly do not need anyone, unless Jürgen Klopp has concerns about the outbreak of illnesses or injuries, especially since Takumi Minamino has already been signed by RB Salzburg. It’s difficult enough to integrate the Japanese offensive midfielder into an already successful team, and Klopp said there is no need to rush because the current players are doing so well. While Kylian Mbappé may come straight to the Liverpool side, almost everyone else would have to wait. PW

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has insisted that no one be committed, even though Aymeric Laporte’s injury and the lack of a high-quality substitute for the central defender have hurt the title defense. The Frenchman is expected back for the Champions League, which should now be the focus. However, since this is the transfer market, never say that you will never consider a U-turn, and Guardiola would have up to £ 50m if that happened. Jamie Jackson

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s budget is around £ 150m, but only for players on his summer list that will become available. These include Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, James Maddison from Leicester, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham or Declan Rice from West Ham. However, the coach should give priority to Rice, Eriksen, Maddison or another midfielder as this is his weakest division. Nobody should go unless Nemanja Matic requests a move and the offer is good. JJ

Newcastle

If security is to be ensured in midfield, Steve Bruce could – quite desperately – rely on a reliable striker, thereby reducing his dependence on defenders to score. Bruce has to sell to buy, and he hopes to unload midfielders Jack Colback and Henri Saivet, who collectively earn nearly £ 100,000 a week and are not part of the first-team squad of 25. Dwight Gayle could be sold to a championship club, while Yoshinori Muto and Ki Sung-yueng could also be unloaded. Hulls Jarrod Bowen is Bruce’s main target. Louise Taylor

Norwich

Norwich’s injury crisis is over, but there is still a glaring hole. Someone who relieves Teemu Pukki from the front. That this is the most expensive position and Norwich insists they can’t spend £ 10m on a player means that even ties to young talents like Willem II’s Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye are likely to go nowhere. The advantage is that despite the interest in Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey there is no selling pressure. Paul MacInnes

Could Manchester United take a step for Christian Eriksen? Photo: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP / Getty

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder is well prepared for strikers, but usually relies on the same players in other positions every week. He would appreciate more strength in depth, especially in midfield and defense. He has a longstanding interest in Blackburn Rovers’ center-back Darragh Lenihan and Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest is also on the radar. The abundance of Sheffield United strikers has limited Billy Sharp’s season, in which clubs like Celtic have expressed interest. PD

Southampton

Financially stricken, Southampton is unlikely to be a major expense, but Ralph Hasenhüttl is keen to strengthen the full-back to relieve Cédric Soares and Ryan Bertrand. Soares has no contract in the summer and is happy to have canceled his contract, while Bertrand could also leave at the end of the season. Hasenhüttl wants to spice up his defense with a few new faces that can leave an immediate impression. BF

Tottenham

José Mourinho has said several times that he understands Spurs’ financial constraints; that he likes to work with the existing squad. Does anyone really believe in his humility? In an ideal world, Mourinho wants new full-backs, maybe a central defender and a replacement striker. Whether the association can sell Christian Eriksen will be the key to the budget. Mourinho’s first window with Daniel Levy will be an experience. David Hytner

18-year-old Joao Pedro has arrived on Vicarage Road after arranging his transfer last year. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty

Watford

Recent results and accomplishments have reinforced the belief that Watford already has the players they need to get out of their current situation, although the defense’s weakness through injury could be strengthened. João Pedro, whose transfer was agreed last year, has come from Fluminense, but at 18, he is not expected to take effect immediately. Larger expenses are unlikely, although some rarely used squad members, especially goalkeepers and midfielders, are loaned out. Simon Burnton

West Ham

David Moyes plans to spend after being hired to rescue West Ham from relegation. A central midfielder must be a priority and Moyes likes Stokes Joe Allen. But there are other gaps to fill. West Ham is trying to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph and wants more cover. JS

wolves

Increasing interest in Adama Traoré should be rejected. Nuno Espírito Santo hopes to make a few additions to a squad that has so far coped admirably with its enormous workload. Wily Boly’s injury means a new center-back is at the top of the wish list. Nuno would also like to have more options in midfield. A few Lille players have sparked interest – defender Gabriel Magalhães and midfielder Boubakary Soumaré – and Milan’s Franck Kessié and QPR’s versatile Ryan Manning have sparked interest. PD guardian

