My hope for 2020, at least when it comes to cooking, is that my children get more involved. And I also hope that they eat more vegetables and try more things. I like it when they can identify certain elements like the subtle vanilla flavor of a tic-tac before the mint is added or the few slices of chorizo ​​I added to a lasagna.

I have a few tricks to make her eat at the table. A child, in particular, does not appear to be able to actually sit through an entire meal without jumping from his or her chair at least 10 times, and feels full after two sips. He’s like a little sparrow in a bird bath.

So I ask them to guess every ingredient in a soup or whatever they eat. It has a fun element, and everyone tastes and eats more and tries to find out what the exact taste is. Before they realize it, the bowl is empty and we have all learned a new recipe.

Celery against celeriac

My six year old suspected “something that’s celery but not exactly celery” for a celeriac soup, and I couldn’t have been prouder! It is encouraging for them and they are constantly taking in information.

Numerous studies have shown that children have to try something between 10 and 15 times before they accept it. Something that you rejected as a one-year-old might now be exactly what you want.

A small raw food platter is always good before dinner. Sometimes when I cook and wander around the kitchen, I make a small plate of raw carrot, peppers, fennel and everything else I have to give, and I leave it on the table. It is always eaten.

Every time I served whole grain spaghetti, there were complaints and requests for plain white pasta. This stew recipe is a nifty way to get around this. Cooking the spaghetti in the sauce makes it much softer and absorbs the entire rich tomato sauce. I often make this sauce in the morning and then add the spaghetti when I warm up. Served with a large green salad and garlic bread, it quickly becomes a family favorite.

A POT OF VEGETABLES PACKED BOLOGNESE

For 4-6 people

1 tablespoon of olive oil

380 g ground beef

1 onion

2-3 cloves of garlic

1 celery stick, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

150 g mushrooms, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

3 tbsp red wine (optional)

1 tbsp Italian herbs (marjoram, basil, etc.)

400 g canned tomatoes

500 ml water

500 ml tomato passata

400 g whole grain spaghetti

Sea salt and pepper

1 tbsp fresh basil pesto

To serve: grated parmesan, green salad

method

1 Place a large pan on a heavy base over medium heat. Add the olive oil and beef. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the beef is no longer pink.

2 Add the onion. Cook for a few minutes before adding garlic, celery, carrots, and mushrooms. Cook for five to ten minutes, stirring every few minutes. Add the fennel seeds and cook for another minute.

3 Pour in wine and heat to burn off the alcohol. Stir to combine well. Add the canned tomatoes, the passata, the water and the herbs. Stir gently and simmer for a few minutes. Check the spices and add salt and pepper if necessary.

4 Add the spaghetti and simmer gently. As soon as the pasta has softened, stir well and put the lid on. Simmer for five to ten minutes until the noodles are done. Drizzle pesto over the spaghetti just before serving. Serve with plenty of grated parmesan.

