PIACENZA, Italy (AP) – Art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered hidden inside the walls of an Italian art gallery last month is “Portrait of a Woman” by Gustav Klimt, who was stolen from the gallery almost 23 years ago.

The authentication of the painting announced solved one of the lingering mysteries of the art world – where did the missing work end up? – but left several questions unanswered, including who took it and whether she had ever left museum property.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the northern city of Piacenza, who was cleaning ivy, noticed a small panel door on an exterior wall and opened it. Inside the space, he found a plastic bag containing a painting that appeared to be the missing masterpiece.

“It is without great emotion that I can tell you that the work is authentic,” the pleasure prosecutor, Ornella Chicca, told reporters on Friday while two policemen stood on either side of an easel carrying the recovered paint.

“Portrait of a Lady” represents a young woman looking sensually over her shoulder against a dreamy moss green background. Klimt finished painting in 1917, the year before his death. The Ricci Oddi gallery acquired it in 1925 and reported its disappearance in February 1997.

Since the gardener’s discovery on December 10, the canvas had been kept in a safe at a local branch of the Italian central bank while experts used infrared radiation and other non-invasive techniques to determine if it was the original “Portrait of a Woman”.

Experts said the painting was in very good condition. One of the rare signs of damage was a scratch near the edge of the canvas that could have resulted from “an awkward effort to remove the portrait from its frame,” said Anna Selleri, art restorer at the National Gallery of Bologna.

The experts who performed the audit work found convincing evidence in the work of their peers over two decades ago.

An Italian high school girl, preparing for her graduation exams in 1996, noticed striking similarities between the painting that would disappear a year later and an earlier work by Klimt of a woman with a similar posture and look but wearing a hat and a scarf, accessories which the artist did not include in “Portrait of a Lady”.

Intrigued by the student’s observations – who became an art researcher herself – experts then examined the works of art in the Piacenza gallery collection and discovered that Klimt had painted them on an earlier portrait of a woman.

Those who have studied the work in recent weeks, using X-rays, have seen the previous portrait. Selleri said the radiation analysis revealed that when painting the last portrait, Klimt hadn’t done much of the face, but had used a whitish pigment from the previous version for the skin.

“Portrait of a Lady” was officially declared missing on February 22, 1997, but could have been torn from a gallery wall a few days earlier, during the preparation of the exhibition.

So who stole the painting? Chicca said the police were studying traces of organic material on the recovered canvas in the hope of being able to provide leads.

When asked if the authorities knew if the play had already left the gallery grounds, the investigators replied that it was something they hoped to find out.

As to why and when the painting was hidden behind a wall, journalist Anne-Marie O’Connor, author of a book on the dramatic fortune of Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”, has a enlightened theory.

Before the 1990s, Klimt was largely “considered an Austrian painter, but his stature really grew at this point,” said O’Connor. When “Portrait of a Lady” was taken, the value of the Art Nouveau artist’s paintings “skyrocketed,” she said.

O’Connor ventured that whoever took the painting may have stored it behind the gallery walls while waiting for the burglary information to go out, but the stolen work turned out “Too hot to handle”.

“It would have been difficult to sell it to a private buyer” in the so-called gray market, O’Connor noted in a telephone interview in London.

Some of Klimt’s works have experienced breathtaking tricks.

O’Connor’s 2012 book “The Lady In Gold” recounts a woman’s ultimately successful effort to recover Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”.

This portrait was taken from the Bloch-Bauer house in Vienna in 1941 by a Nazi officer. The woman, Bloch-Bauer’s niece, sold the painting to cosmetic tycoon Ronald Lauder in 2006 for $ 135 million.

Another famous piece by Klimt was a second portrait of the woman, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II”. Oprah Winfrey finally bought this painting and would have sold it a few years ago for 150 million dollars.

