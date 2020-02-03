advertisement

A popular place in Highland Perthshire was forced to cancel a series of live music evenings after the Perth Council and Kinross refused permission for its marquee.

Food In The Park, near Blair Atholl, has been using a tent to host concerts since 2016, while bosses are making plans for a more permanent building.

They welcomed big stars such as Big Country and Dougie MacLean.

The temporary building permit for the marquee, which was obtained in 2016, is now expired and owners Sally Judd and David Mckenzie have requested an extension of time.

However, the offer was rejected by the planners after several complaints from local residents and vacation home owners.

A total of 29 complained about the request, saying it was “out of character” and that noise from late night shows was a nuisance to locals.

Concerns have also been expressed about anti-social behavior and waste.

However, the heads of town planning received 17 emails supporting the project. Supporters said it improves the character of the region and supports tourism.

Food In The Park said it would reapply for the extension, but conceded that it probably doesn’t have a music room for 2020.

“We made the very difficult decision to cancel most of our already booked live music concerts,” said a spokesperson.

“We are obviously extremely sorry for this decision and we appreciate that it is not the best news for all our supporters.”

The Toploader, Los Pacaminos and Skerryvore concerts will take place in other local venues.

