advertisement

A man who allegedly drives “unpredictably” through downtown Melbourne was arrested this afternoon during a major police operation.

In a statement, the Victoria police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was in custody after being described by witnesses who allegedly drove down Flinders Street shortly before 2 p.m.

The Critical Incident Response Team and local police arrested the man at the intersection with Williams Street.

advertisement

Photos of the scene show heavily armed and protected police officers in the scene.

All the car doors are open and the man’s belongings are scattered across the street.

Victoria Police Superintendent Dan Trimble spoke this afternoon about the chaotic scenes before the man’s arrest.

“It is alleged that the man stopped in front of a tram … he got out of the car, got on the roof of the car and called and asked the police to stop him,” said Supt Trimble.

Police claim the 26-year-old drove a donut in his car at an intersection before driving to the intersection of Flinders and Williams Street, where he switched on his hazard lights and was waiting for police officers.

Witness Heba Teryaki told this Herald Sun.She was “really scared and scared”.

“I think he was crazy,” she told the publication.

“I thought I was going to die.”

The police arrested him at this location, pulled him out of the car and took him into custody.

Superintendent Trimble said there was no connection to terrorism and the man was unarmed.

The bomb squad was called and a restricted area was established by the police after the responding officers noticed a backpack in the car.

“There was a backpack in the car so we have the anti-bomb unit to sort it out,” he said.

“As a precaution, we have set up a restricted area including the tram network.”

Superintendent Trimble worked to reassure the public that the CBD is now safe and back to normal for commuters going home.

Additional police officers will be stationed across the city to date.

“I can assure the public that the police are on the road to ensure the safety of the city. There will be additional police to allow the public to do business,” said Supt Trimble.

Superintendent Trimble said the alleged crime was “a mental illness”.

He admitted that the police were initially concerned about the resemblance to the Bourke Street tragedy when James Gargasoulas drove his car through downtown Melbourne in 2017, killing six people.

“We are well prepared for our PA system, but we didn’t have to use it because it pulled up and was obviously waiting for the police,” he said.

The police previously set up a precautionary zone and advised the public to avoid the area.

No one was injured during the incident.

“There are road closures on Flinders and King Street, Flinders Street and Market Street, Queensbridge, William Street and Flinders Street,” said the police in Victoria.

Witness Julian Kendall said on Twitter: “About 10 patrol cars were on Flinders Street in no time.”

Speaking to news.com.au, Mr. Kendall said he heard “siren roar” just before 2pm.

“When I went to Flinders Street, a lot of police cars came around a car on the corner of Flinders Street and William Street and a man by the roadside, whose hands were probably tied behind his back,” he said.

“The whole thing went under in a few minutes … You certainly acted quickly.”

Public transport in the area was stopped when the police worked to control the situation.

Yarra Trams said tram lines 70, 75 and City Circle were delayed in both directions.

Services resumed shortly after 4 p.m. today, and transportation service customers have warned that delays may occur.

advertisement