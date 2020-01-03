advertisement

Marian Finucane, one of the most respected and influential broadcasters in the country, died suddenly in her house on Thursday. She was 69 years old. Over the course of her almost five decades of career, she has been a pioneer of media and social change in Irish life, particularly with regard to the position and rights of Irish women. For millions of listeners across generations, their voice was as familiar as that of close family members.

While presenting various television programs over the years, Finucane was basically a good radio host who knew the possibilities of this medium well. She was a co-designer of one of RTÉ’s most successful formats in her role as the first presenter of Liveline, a telephone-in program with a particularly Irish sensibility, which is still one of the most popular formats in the country.

After working on Liveline for many years, she anchored several other flagship day programs before presenting the Marian Finucane Show on Saturday and Sunday mornings in 2005, which was to be her home until her death.

Like all major broadcasters, Finucane gave the listener the impression that the job was effortless, but she had a feel for the dynamics required for an insightful, engaging program. She was particularly adept at the one-on-one interview, combining empathy and humor with a stubborn pursuit of the essence of the matter under discussion. Her most memorable interview was with her great friend, writer Nuala O’Faolain, in 2009 when O’Faolain contracted cancer. It remains an extraordinary, heartbreaking, intimate work that is one of the largest of its kind.

Marian Finucane, 1950-2020

Finucane was trained at Scoil Chaitríona in Dublin and trained as an architect on Bolton Street. In the late 1960s, he first became known to the public as a protester against the destruction of Georgian Dublin by developers. In 1974 she switched from architecture to broadcasting as a continuity announcer at RTÉ.

Her first job as a presenter was on the radio book program Paper Chase, and then she became a reporter every day. In 1979 she began presenting Women Today radio, an unprecedented focus on issues such as reproductive rights and discrimination in the workplace. It was a harbinger of the country’s future in many ways.

Over the past 15 years, under her direction, weekend morning radio, which used to be a cemetery slot, has become extremely popular, and The Marian Finucane Show has been one of RTÉ’s most-watched programs. She enjoyed the fact that she had spotted the weekend listening trend before everyone else in RTÉ.

“Everyone still thought I was crazy,” she said to Kathy Sheridan in an 2010 Irish Times interview. “Yes, that was my idea. And now it has a bigger audience than the morning show. “

In the same interview, she opposed her fee from RTÉ, which at the time was more than half a million euros (it was later reduced to 300,000 euros). “In my view, it was what the market was because I had offers from other stations,” she said. “In addition, some serious offers since, of which RTÉ somehow got wind. And anyway – why shouldn’t the girls get it when the boys get it? “

RTÉ chair Moya Doherty described Finucane as a “pioneer in the women’s channel” and said she was “rightly known for her fearless yet human interview technique. RTÉ has ​​lost another great champion and talent, but we are all the richer that we knew and heard their work. “

She is survived by her longtime partner John Clarke, whom she married in 2015, and her son Jack. Her daughter Sinead died in 1990 at the age of eight.

