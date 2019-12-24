advertisement

The relationship of the singers Camila cabello and Shawn Mendes was undoubtedly one of the most commented love relationships of the year, either because of the success of her single “Miss” or because of doubts as to whether it was real or not.

The Cuban Lauren Jauregui, one of her companions, has had a loving relationship with her since he started in the Fifth Harmony group, but there has never been more evidence that this could be real until now.

There are many rumors that Mendes and Cabello are separated or that their love relationship is not in the best shape, and with this photo of the singer close to her friend’s mouth, her boyfriend may not like the situation very much.

Although Jauregui has stated on other occasions that these rumors seemed out of place because they were quite scary and unreal, the truth is that fans have material to believe that this is real because they are very close, so very much that they almost kiss.

There has also been a lot of speculation as to whether the relationship of the “Miss” interpreters is real or a great marketing strategy to promote and position their single, and the truth is that the chemistry that can be perceived among them is next to none she is present.

Both have worked hard and this may be the reason why they are rarely seen together. Camila is on the release of her second solo album and Shawn is in the middle of a world tour.

Despite all the rumors about his private life, Camila He had a great year professionally and was able to take home two great awards as Latin Grammys for his song with Alejandro Sanz “My favorite person”. And next year everything is there, a new album, a European tour and her debut as an actress for a Sony film.

