advertisement

According to the Dublin City Council, swimming on Merrion Beach in Dublin is permanently prohibited due to the persistently poor water quality.

Up to and including 2018, the beach in the south of Dublin did not meet the minimum standards for bathing water in the EU for four years in a row.

advertisement

If it does not meet the minimum requirements for a fifth year in a row, a “permanent bathing ban” is introduced. It would be the first Irish beach to have such a ban.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will not publish the results of its bathing water quality assessments for 2019 until April or May, the city council has stated that there is a “high risk” that Merrion Stand will again fail to achieve the rating.

Sewage spill

Although the beaches in Dublin Bay, including Merrion Strand, were closed several times last year due to wastewater spillage at the Ringsend sewage treatment plant, the problems in Merrion Strand were mainly due to the fact that polluted streams “run off” to the beach, according to the Council. ,

The Elm Park and Trimlestown streams originate from the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown region, and both councils have set up a task force to deal with the problem.

Poor quality

According to Donna Cooney, city councilor for the Greens, it will take a few more years for the problems relating to Merrion Strand to be solved. The poor water quality is particularly disappointing as swimming in the sea is becoming increasingly popular all year round.

A Coastwatch Ireland survey shows that waste caused by beverage containers such as plastic bottles and aluminum cans has decreased dramatically on the Irish coast.

The annual survey of 541 coastal locations carried out last autumn shows that the number of objects found has halved compared to 2018. This is the most positive trend that, according to Coastwatch director Karin Dubsky, has been achieved by volunteers in 500m long coastal areas in 31 years.

advertisement