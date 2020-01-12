advertisement

First of all, the rain is hardly a fog on my face.

Feathery and refreshing, the tiny droplets have somehow crept through the dense treetops, solid ferns and grapevines.

In a nutshell, the rainfall is a constant drizzle that quickly turns into a downpour.

I pull the hood of my rain jacket up and count myself happy.

Finally I came here because of a flood in the rainforest.

And this hike is very successful.

It is through the Kitekite Rainforest in the 18,000-acre Waitakere Ranges Park, 25 kilometers from downtown Auckland, New Zealand.

The region has an astonishing 2.2 meters of liquid sunshine a year, which means that the sky opens up on Kitekite almost every day.

It has helped create a landscape with prehistoric appeal, an overloaded ecosystem of the massive black and silver ferns that New Zealand is famous for. Nikau, the southernmost palm tree in the world; Kauri, the southern hemisphere version of the mammoth redwood; and a number of vines and other subtropical plants.

It is exactly the place that inspired director James Cameron’s realm for the Oscar-winning film Avatar,

My son Alex and I arrived in this surreal setting on Bush’s and Beach Tours’ Best of Both Worlds excursion.

The two worlds are a three-hour city tour of Auckland, followed by five hours in the rainforest.

At the end of the steep La Trobe Trail we are rewarded with the feast for the eyes of the Teahuahu waterfall.

Teahuahu, translated from the New Zealand language, means the Maori pendulum made of silver thread, a fitting description for the stream of water that plunges down the mountain into a calm, green pond.

The rainforest is not all forest.

It has a coastline on the Tasman Sea, punctuated by beaches made of black iron ore sand from a volcano that erupted a long time ago.

The most dramatic is the beach at Piha, where the Lion Rock stands out just off the coast. This reminds us that lava was thrown out of the ocean through volcanic vents 2 million years ago.

Here the tour group swims in rain or shine.

Alex and I moved to Auckland to experience a big city full of adventure both in the city and in the wilderness.

In the city, Alex and I divided our time into four fun quadrants.

On a two-hour excursion on the Explore Sailing America’s Cup Yacht NZL68 in Waitemata Harbor, we have to grind to set the sails up and down.

Apparently we are good at it because the boat is embarking on an exciting journey and gliding over the water at 12 knots in a headwind at an incline of 30 degrees.

We take the elevator to the 53rd floor of the Sky Tower, the tallest building in the southern hemisphere, to go outside on the 1.2 meter wide metal grille that surrounds the skyscraper.

This adrenaline rush is called the Skywalk and we are each attached to two safety lines in belts so that we are able to bend over the edge forwards, backwards and to the side.

The next day we meet Elle Armon-Jones from the Big Foody Tours for the Big Beer Tour, a frothy party that begins with a flight of craft brews and tater tots in the Brothers Brewery and with lowbrow stock and highbrow whipped bone mark on grain bread ends in the culprit dining room.

In between there are also tasting breaks in the Brewers Cooperative for Pilsner and in the Vulture’s Lane Craft Beer Bar for Ales.

For some culture, we join the guide Tui-kay Cole by Tamaki Hikoi, a Maori from the Ngati Whatua tribe, to see Auckland on a hike to the top of the mountain with indigenous eyes. Eden.

If you go:

We stayed in the well located Adina Apartment Hotel in the trendy Britomart district in the city center.

Air Canada flies with the Dreamliner 787-8 four times a week between Vancouver and Auckland. The service is currently seasonal until March.

