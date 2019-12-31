advertisement

Buildings

31 December 2019 Guest contributor

Originally published by Nexus Media.

By Marlene Cimons

It is difficult to build a net-zero building – a building that produces more energy than it uses – in the middle of a city. First of all, skyscrapers in the area can block the sunlight to reach solar panels on the roof. For another, urban office buildings are tight for space, and it is generally not possible to place wind turbines on the site.

But Martine Rothblatt, head of United Therapeutics, would not admit it when it came to the company’s new headquarters. When designers warned that building a net-zero building in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland would be a formidable task, she replied, “I don’t care. Find it out.”

They did that.

“She felt very strongly that you cannot achieve net zero afterwards,” said Thomas Kaufman, director of real estate for the company, which develops treatments for rare diseases. “It must be a mandate in the beginning that drives every decision.”

The result, a 135,000-square-foot building known as the Unisphere, opened in 2018, is described by the company as the largest commercial net-zero building in the world. It extends far beyond the usual accouterments such as solar panels and LED lighting. Rather, it uses a mix of advanced technologies that make the building completely sustainable.

Burning fossil fuels to provide heat and power to buildings is responsible for around 29 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions. That is why policy makers are looking for ways to clean up houses and offices. In 2017, for example, California approved the first net zero construction code in the nation, with all new housing construction to be zero net energy by 2020, and all new commercial construction by 2030. Mayors from cities such as Portland, San Francisco and New York have pursued a similar policy. The Unisphere shows how large office buildings can achieve these ambitious goals.

The system includes thousands of devices that are entered into a powerful “nerve center” of the computer that tracks energy consumption and coordinates heating, cooling and other operations. Windows automatically darkens when it is hot outside and opens to let in fresh air. Air circulates through a quarter-mile concrete labyrinth 12 feet below the building, for passive heating and cooling – the labyrinth is usually cooler than the air outside the summer and warmer in the winter. A swimming pool in the middle of the large atrium of the building absorbs excess heat – and can also be used for swimming.

At the center of the operation, 52 geo-exchange wells were drilled 500 feet into the earth that function as heat pumps. Water-filled pipes buried underground extract heat from the earth in the winter to heat the building and then send heat from the building back to the earth in the summer to cool it.

“Almost all of our occupied spaces are also considerably illuminated with natural daylight,” said Jared Loos, an architect at EwingCole, who designed the building. “In many cases, the lights in a room will completely dim or go out and allow full daylight entry, especially in the perimeter offices, creating offices with 100 percent fresh air and 100 percent natural light.”

During the day, surplus power from the many systems of the building, including nearly 3,000 solar panels, is sold back to the grid, while in the evening the grid sells minimal power back to the building. In total the Unisphere sells more power than it buys.

“Martine stated that we are only going to build the square meters that we can support with onsite renewable energy sources – period,” Loos recalled. “That is a completely different way of thinking than most owners would have when approaching a new project. Most start with a pent-up demand for extra space, or a new function and need, and then try to juggle schedules, needs and costs to find the right balance. “

This does not mean that there were no roadblocks en route. Initially, the county refused to grant a permit for the geo-exchange wells of the buildings, according to the state rules that did not allow the placing of wells under buildings. But the regulation was intended to regulate drinking water sources, and therefore periodic health inspections are needed. As soon as the state regulators found out that the water in these sources was not intended for human consumption, they changed the rule and the province approved the project.

In addition to its net-zero mission, the company also shows animations throughout the building that describe how it uses energy. The centerpiece is the energy wheel, an installation in the central atrium that consists of a circular array of mirrored lights with a diameter of 24 feet. It uses real-time data to illustrate energy consumption. When the lights shine out, the building makes energy. When they shine in, it uses energy.

“It turns complex information into things that people can see, feel and understand,” says David Schwarz, a creative partner at HUSH, the agency that created the energy wheel. “Employees walk past that energy button every day and know that they have a relationship with the building and with its energy.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, whose district includes Silver Spring, said he was pleased that the community he represents is “the home of this advanced presence of green energy.”

Shanti Pless, a senior research engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, agreed. “The Unisphere and the AGU zero-zero renovation are both local examples of what can be done in the DC area to achieve this level of zero-energy performance in an urban environment,” he said.

Business officials will not talk publicly about the costs of creating a net zero building. But Kaufman said the price was not much more than some of the company’s earlier buildings.

“The technology is off the shelf,” he said. “We haven’t invented anything new. It just required the mentality to make it happen.”

