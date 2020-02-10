advertisement

These two photos from our archives show a little piece of Leicester that has disappeared forever.

The building, illustrated below, during its demolition in April 1964, is the Sainte-Marguerite presbytery.

While the cemetery scene above, described as an urban oasis, was taken in Sainte-Marguerite 10 years earlier, the wall along the right belonging to the presbytery.

Presumably, the small door in the wall opened onto his garden.

The houses at the end of the garden were probably in Crane Street and those beyond in Grafton Place.

A few years after this photo was taken, someone wrote on the back: “Now completely changed.”

These words say everything, even if, since they were written, they have changed again.

The demolition of the Sainte-Marguerite presbytery, Leicester, in April 1964

The former presbytery of Sainte-Marguerite, reputed to be haunted, was demolished and a large Edwardian house on Holmfield Road, Stoneygate, took its place – an early example of the clerical exodus from the city center which continued for many years.

The townhouses have all disappeared and, with the thunder of the main roads on both sides, it would be difficult to describe this place as an oasis today, although St Margaret’s still retains a strong sense of history.

Canon Eric Neilson Ducker, long-time vicar of St Margaret’s, once wrote in his parish magazine: “There are few more pleasant walks than the one next to the old presbytery wall, with slates and lime trees registered in the Eighteenth century.”

Much of St Margaret’s cemetery was eventually taken over for the widening of the road.

