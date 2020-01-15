advertisement

A patrol boat off the coast sent the total amount for government losses due to an offense or other illegal act rising rapidly to $ 12.1 million in 2018-19, as revealed in the 2019- es.

Items lost and stolen during the last fiscal year included 586 BlackBerrys, iPhones and other mobile devices; 3,059 pieces of combat clothing; 352 laptops, tablets, computers and monitors; seven oppressors; three crown vehicles; and a $ 1,500 RCMP bike, among other items.

All of this, and more, is detailed in the public accounts of 2019, which were fully leveraged on December 12, 2019. Typically presented in September, the full release of the 2018-19 public accounts, detailing expenses of the federal government between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, was delayed as a result of the federal fall election, with only one volume filed on September 17. In all, the federations spent $ 346.2 billion in 2018-19, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

A total of $ 12.1 million loss of public property due to an offense or other unlawful act was reported in 2018-19, of which the vast majority – $ 11.8 million – is not expected to recover. That ranges from just $ 1.1 million in 2017-18, with the increase caused by the reported vandalism of a Department of Fisheries and Oceans vessel, repairs for which are valued at $ 11 million.

The event occurred at a shipyard in Sambro Harbor, N.S., in November 2018. According to the department, the restrictions bearing CCGS Corporal McLaren M.M.V. were vandalized, causing the ship to slip into the water, where it “remained partially submerged before it was finally stripped.”

The damage caused will include a “major rebuild”, including “replacing almost the entire electrical system, many of the mechanical systems and a rebuilding of accommodation”, according to a contract tender resulting online on December 20, 2019. As of the submission deadline for public accounts, the department estimated that this work would amount to $ 11m.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation into the incident, which was deemed suspicious, but the case file has since been closed “after all investigative routes have been exhausted,” according to the force.

The last fiscal year also saw losses of $ 12.1 million in public property due to accidental losses, destruction or damage, of which $ 10.1 million is not expected to be recovered, from $ 17.3 million in such losses reported in 2017-18. Altogether, that’s almost $ 24.2 million worth of property lost in 2018-19.

Along with 3,059 pieces of combat gear worth $ 256,948, the Department of Homeland Security reported 1,150 cases of specific military equipment lost or stolen in 2018-19, valued at $ 200,414, and 289 cases of lost or stolen weapons and accessories , valued at $ 16,065, among others.

Three crown vehicles were reported stolen during the year – two by the health department and one by agriculture – and 118 crown vehicles were vandalized, at an estimated cost of $ 323,635. On top of that are 1,077 cases of accidentally damaged vehicles, valued at $ 3.2 million, including $ 6,465 in damage to a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission vehicle attributed to a hail.

The hail also caused $ 231,606 in damage to Parks Canada property and $ 3,890 in property to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Parks Canada also reported three cases of property damage due to a fire, valued at $ 824,475, and one case of property damage due to a windstorm, valued at $ 353,150.

Other reported missing or stolen items include: 681 types of IDs and access keys; 83 memory sticks and USB keys, 52 of which were encrypted; 119 pieces of audio, computer, and electronic equipment and cameras, valued at $ 28,590; five satellite phones or GPS devices, worth $ 4,348; a $ 762 dosimeter and a $ 300 winter jacket, both lost by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations; eight CFIA inspector badges or stamps; and three gasoline cases, worth $ 100, reported stolen by the RCMP.

Also, almost $ 92 million of lost revenue was reported by the Revenue Agency of Canada in 2018-19 due to tax evasion or fraudulent claims. There have been 89 cases involving a goods and services tax (or harmonized sales tax), with $ 68.7 million; of these, seven cases, involving $ 618,440, have been settled through court convictions, with $ 139,917 of those recovered in 2018-19 and $ 7184 settled. There were 57 other cases involving income tax, totaling $ 21.6 million; of these, 13 cases, involving nearly $ 2.2 million, have been settled through judicial penalties, with nearly $ 1.1 million recovered in 2018-19 and $ 347,449 not expected to be recovered. There were also eight cases of “other administered losses” totaling $ 1.7 million.

Along with these losses, the Border Services Agency of Canada reported four cases of lost revenue due to violations of the Customs Act in 2018-19, totaling $ 18.4 million, with the vast majority not expected to recover.

Another $ 186.5 million of public money lost due to illegal actions or accidents was reported in 2018-19, almost $ 4.9 million of which is not expected to be recovered.

Much of this is attributed to 93,659 reported cases of fraudulent EI claims, with an estimated loss of $ 168.6 million, of which only $ 22,294 is not expected to be recovered. There were also 10,552 cases of direct deposits that were mismanaged by the General Receiver, valued at $ 5.7 million, along with 2,113 cases of counterfeit approvals in the General Receiver’s controls, valued at almost $ 1.6-million.

Court fines total $ 28.1 million: public account

The federal government reported a total of $ 28.1 million in court awards paid between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

Of this, $ 10 million was from Global Affairs Canada, with all $ 400 tied to a price paid by Bilcon, a US-based company, for damages alleged in Chapter 11 of the North American Free Trade Agreement, linked to the federal government and government of Nova Scotia’s decision to reject a proposed Whites Point quarry project and marine facilities following environmental assessments. The final price, set for January 10, 2019, was for US $ 7 million, plus interest.

The Crown’s Department of Indigenous Relations paid litigation costs of approximately $ 9.1 million in 2018-19, including $ 1.5 million for legal costs in a trust law office for Chief Shane Gottfriedson, in connection with an ongoing class action lawsuit brought ahead on behalf of thousands of former Indian residential school students who were left out of the 2012 Residential School Settlement Agreement.

There were also two awards for legal costs – $ 2.6 million to Mike Restoule and $ 4.7 million to the Robinson-Huron Treaty Proceedings Fund – tied to an Ontario Superior court hearing on treaty obligations.

The Canada Revenue Agency paid the third sum of court awards in 2018-19: a total of $ 6.2 million in various tax-related awards.

The government also spent nearly $ 12m on discretionary payments, ex gratia during the fiscal year. That includes a total of $ 831,494 in payments made by Global Affairs Canada to 100 businesses affected by the 2018 G7 Summit held in Charlevoix, Que., On June 8 and 9 of that year; $ 100,000 paid by the Department of Health for a gift to mark the birth of Prince William’s son, Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018 – with $ 50,000 donated to Jack.org charity and $ 50,000 donated to Stella, Toronto; and $ 50,000 donated by the Department of Families, Children and Social Development on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the JumpStart charity to mark their May 19, 2018 wedding.

Many ex gratia payments became subject to exemption from publication with retained names.

