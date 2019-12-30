advertisement

– Story by Tess Van Straaten Photography by Don Denton

Fashionista and entrepreneur Barbara Hubbard can’t believe she’s been in business for more than three decades.

advertisement

“It actually feels pretty great and I don’t know where the time has gone,” says the owner of Baden-Baden Boutique and Barbara’s Boutique. “It certainly won’t feel like 35 years, but I came in with a very positive attitude that it will be him, I’m loving it and will have this cute little boutique – and the cute little boutique with it really grew! “

After raising two daughters and administering her husband’s law firm for a decade, Barbara found herself out of work when she was appointed judge. She says it was a pivotal moment in her life.

“I had to really think about what I wanted to do,” Barbara explains. “I took a variety of courses. I did a securities course because I thought maybe I wanted to be a financial broker, but I realized it wasn’t for me because I couldn’t see myself selling something I couldn’t fully know or touch or look at. “

With a passion for fashion, good connections to the German fashion scene and encouragement from friends overseas, Barbara decided to open her first store in 1984 – the Baden-Baden Boutique on Fort Street – and she will not look back.

“I got into the clothing business with no real experience in it and learned fast,” the 76-year-old says. “We all need to get dressed, we can’t get rid of it, so we can have fun and do it well.”

After succeeding downtown Victoria, Barbara decided to expand the business and she opened a store on Vancouver’s South Granville Road with two partners. But she says it was her biggest mistake.

“It was a sacred nightmare and just looking for chaos,” Barbara says of partnering with one man in Europe and another in Canada. “One piece of advice would be to do what you have in mind so that you are not dependent on anyone else.”

The store closed after a couple of years and was a tough lesson, but Barbara says she still has customers coming from Vancouver to shop because of that store.

Learning from the setbacks, the other expansion was for Sidney, where Barbara opened a second Baden-Baden outlet and then bought property on Beacon Avenue for shop.

“I was the first in the fashion industry to come to Sidney and it’s amazing how many people have followed me,” she says. “Now it’s quite a fashion promenade.”

The expansion continued with Barbara’s boutique and a shoe store, but the retail dynamo had to make some tough decisions a few years ago. She closed the shoe store to focus on clothing, and she also decided to close her downtown store in order to focus on Sidney locations.

“I decided I really wanted to make my life smaller,” she says. “I’ve had a clothing store on Fort Street for 27 years and it was very difficult to close it after so many years, but I’m grateful I did because I’m so happy to be out in the city center.”

Barbara says parking was a major issue downtown and an obstacle for many clients. She admits that not everyone is happy to make the trip to Sidney, but she says parking is easy and is becoming a popular destination for afternoons or outings all day.

“I say, take out your survival gear and head out to Sidney and have a nice lunch and go shopping on Beacon Avenue.”

Barbara says she has learned a lot about customer service over the years and how to keep staff happy. Many have been with her for a long time and she believes they are a big part of her long-term success.

“Without a happy group of employees we wouldn’t last that long,” she says. “It takes a whole bunch of people to do it, and my best advice is not to make the business completely dependent on you because it will burn and you won’t be able to function long.”

In addition to closing the stores, Barbara says, she has not faced any major challenges. But when it comes to difficult decisions, she has another good piece of advice.

“My theory is I don’t make decisions today,” Barbara explains.

“I always make sure I have a night to think about it before I make it and usually the next day the decision is much easier and the problem is not that big.”

Barbara still travels to Europe twice a year to visit department stores and select items from various collections for her stores. It is a creative piece of work that she loves, but it also comes with its challenges.

“The big challenge is always to choose the right goods for the people you are serving – this is the lasting challenge forever,” she says. “When I’m done in Europe and looking at all these wonderful collections, I have to think, what’s right for Sidney? Is seed right for the island? Seed is right for the west coast? And that’s always a challenge.”

But it is a challenge that this septuagenarian does not plan to remove soon.

“I intend to continue for a long time,” laughs Barbara. “I have no retirement plans because I love him. Why would I give up?”

Courtesy of Boulevard Magazine story, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement