Two Courier Country volunteers were congratulated for accumulating more than a century of St Andrew’s first aid services.

Princess Anne presented George McLean MBE of Forfar and Stuart McEwan of Leven with certificates in recognition of their contribution to first aid.

Octogenarian George, who began his lifeguard career at the age of 17 working with the British Railway in Montrose, has accumulated 63 years of service, while Stuart is 39 years old.

HRH Princess Anne with Stuart.

George enjoyed his time with the Montrose First Aid Company so much that he continued his training during his 33-year career in the police force, including 10 years in mountain rescue.

He said: “First aid has been my passion for most of my life and if I can pass this passion on to others, I will be very happy.

“I have always loved helping people and teaching them and I hope that over the years somewhere along the line I could have given someone the skills to save the life of a person.

“I lost count of the number of incidents I attended, where it was clear that people did not know how to respond to an emergency.

“In many cases, you only need basic first aid to save a life.”

George received the Volunteer Service Medal for frontline work in 1989 and an MBE for community service, including first aid, in 1992.

Stuart was initiated to first aid as a scout at the age of 12 and joined St Andrew’s First Aid as a cadet.

Stuart is a well-known face of Fife.

His dedication to learning and providing life skills has led him to volunteer at many large-scale events and he is now a team leader in the North East and Fife Company alongside his wife Andrea, who has done volunteering for the charity for more than two decades.

He said: “First aid has always been a big part of my life and it has been a real honor to be recognized for my service to St Andrew’s first aid.

Stuart Callison, Managing Director of St Andrew’s First Aid, thanked the two men for their “exceptional” commitment and dedication.

Princess Anne, as a patron, paid tribute to 33 volunteers from St Andrew’s First Aid with combined service of over 1,400 years at the event in Glasgow.

