That was the decade, and although it has a thoroughly anti-climactic and even a little dry ending, it is important to remember that it was still the best decade that Irish rugby has ever known. And by far.

It’s also worth remembering where Irish rugby came from, given the lesser-known history. The 1940s, shortened but relatively abundant by World War II, with the 1948 Grand Slam and the 1949 defending of the Five Nations title by Jackie Kyle and his team are more of a wild exception than the rule.

There followed a third overall victory in the Five Nations over a four-year period in 1951, but that would be the only title from the 1950s, followed by two wooden spoons in that decade.

The 1960s were even grimmer, with no title success and without one or two or even three wooden spoons, but with a whopping four. This makes the upturn in the 1970s all the more remarkable when the class of 1972 was denied a crack at a Grand Slam after beating France and England in Paris and London, just so that the Scots and Welshmen could not travel due to the problems.

Fergus Slattery is still the loudest, but not the only player on this team who thinks he’s good enough to win a slam. This theory received some substance when the five-way title in 1973 was followed by Ireland’s first overall victory since 1951 in 1974.

The so-called “Dad’s Army Pack” with Slattery, Willie Duggan and John O’Driscoll in the second row, led by Ollie Campbell (who scored 46 of 66 points in Ireland), also delivered a title in 1982 a year later with France divide.

Mostly converted in 1985 under Mick Doyle, especially to the front and with a new combination of Michael Bradley and Paul Dean, Ireland won the title back. Somewhat typical of a wildly fluctuating decade, however, followed the wooden spoon from 1984, of which there would be four in the 80s.

The 1990s, when the IRFU and Irish rugby struggled to adapt to the emergence of professionalism, were as cruel as the 1960s, untitled, and another four wooden spoons, three in a row from 1996 to 1998.

This is only half the story, because Ireland has never finished in the top two in the five nations in a decade. In 40 games, Ireland recorded just eight wins – the two wins against England in 1993 and 1994 a beacon in an otherwise troubled period. When a modern performance like one of the 2019 defeats is described as the worst ever, it ignores much of Irish rugby history.

The 2000s marked a significant upswing in Irish wealth, with a decade without a wooden spoon, in which the Triple Crowns of 2004, 2006 and 2007 finally became Ireland’s second ever Grand Slam and for the first time in 61 years on this busy, significant day at the Millennium Stadium in 2009.

Exceptional generation

There is no doubt that with the emergence of an exceptional generation of mostly strikers from Münster, the combination of Peter Stringer-Ronan O’Gara and of course Brian O’Driscoll and other brilliant – mostly Leinster – strikers, Warren Gatland, Eddie O’Sullivan and Declan Kidney has all contributed to making Ireland more consistent during his tenure.

The timing of Joe Schmidt in the scene coincided with a continued production line of good test players, and by then Munster (2006 and 2008) and Leinster (2009) had also increased the Heineken Cup heights.

Under Schmidt, Leinster won two successive Heineken trophies in 2012 and 2013, and a double in the Magners League / European Challenge Cup in 2013, before succeeding Kidney in 2013. This was Ireland’s worst league win since 1999, the only win of five games and fifth after their only loss to Italy in the Six Nations.

Ireland, of course, was revived and for the first time since the late 1990s, it won consecutive championships with the titles 2014 and 2015, which were dramatically secured on the respective last days in Paris and Edinburgh.

Over the past six years, Ireland has also topped the Six Nations every year, and despite the departure of O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and others, the team has been largely reorganized with a third Grand Slam in 2019.

Instead of top-class Lions captains deployed outside the center and lock, the size showed up in other positions, most obviously in Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton.

The first two victories against the All Blacks, a first test victory in South Africa, a first series victory in Australia since 1979, not to mention Leinsters three European Cups, the four Pro12 / Pro14 titles in the 2010s and one each from Münster and Connacht and by standards, this was the most successful decade in the history of Irish rugby.

In the last three World Cup cycles, Ireland has won one Grand Slam, two consecutive titles, and secondly victories against the All Blacks, South Africa and Australia, as well as another Grand Slam.

Rich decade

Yes, the extent of the All Blacks’ gutting in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup ensured that the richest decade ever ended with a downright bum.

After the unprecedented highs of 2018, the same core group of players struggled to live in the thinner air of the world order as Steve Hansen suggested when Ireland ended defeating the All Blacks last year. It’s hard to stay on top, not least for an Irish team.

In truth, only the All Blacks made it because they lived with these expectations all the time.

Yes, the post-mortem confirms that mistakes have been made, that a good team played poorly and that the very public staging of a first semi-final World Cup made the last quarter-final exit all the more painful.

But it was still the best of decades.

