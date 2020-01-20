advertisement

A pack of dogs managed to catch and kill more than 700 giant rats after a pig farm was overrun by rodents.

Pig farmers called the group of small Norfolk terriers – known as the Suffolk and Norfolk rat group – after the rats invaded, nibbled on food and posed a threat to livestock.

The dogs worked about seven hours to collect the record amount, and even surprised their owners with the largest amount of vermin ever killed by the box.

The Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack offers a free southeast pest control service that trains terriers to kill bugs. 34-year-old Ed Cook heads the service, saying the pack is dedicated to promoting traditional hunting practices.

The remarkable transport of rats – some weighing almost 1 kg – took place on January 12th in a pig farm near Eye, Suffolk.

The 34-year-old said:

Some of these rats were almost the size of the dogs, it was incredible to watch them. The dogs are incredibly brave and it is remarkable how many rats they can catch, they just love it.

Hunting rats is legal in the UK under the Hunting Act 2004, since Ed believes that this method of pest control is more humane than killing it with poison.

He said that while the dogs kill the rats in seconds, poison can take up to 48 hours to work properly, resulting in a “slow and painful death”.

If rats are poisoned, it is a terrible death and it can take up to 48 hours. It is slow and painful. This method is traditional and brings working dogs to good use. It takes a maximum of three or four seconds for the terriers to be killed.

For this, the dogs are bred. It is in their DNA to hunt. We don’t really have to train them because their instinct is to catch and kill rats. All dogs will play fetch, but these dogs will go extremely far to catch the rats.

As soon as they are exposed to the rats, they automatically chase them down. It’s anchored in their DNA.

The 34-year-old leads the rat control service with a handful of other volunteers who travel around the region to clear farms of bugs. The terriers are managed by the group.

Ed described the hunt as “really rewarding,” adding, “[The rats] pose a serious risk of spreading disease and loss of earnings due to the amount of food they eat.”

