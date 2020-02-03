advertisement

PARIS – An image of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik’s Cubes will go on sale in Paris, just down the street from the original Leonardo da Vinci.

The 2005 work by French urban artist Invader is expected to receive up to 150,000 euros ($ 165,000) at the modern art auction, organizers Artcurial said Monday.

She uses plastic puzzle squares to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous garish color smile.

“You almost don’t need to look at the details. You know it’s the Mona Lisa, simply because of the position, the composition, and that’s what’s magical,” said Arnaud Oliveux, head of the Artcurial Urban Art Department.

The auction on February 23 coincides with an exhibition of the Leonardo da Vinci block in the nearby Louvre, home of the real Mona Lisa. That performance marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.

The anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself by arranging ceramic tile mosaics on the side of buildings around the world, often depicting video games and comic characters. ($ 1 = € 0.9052) (Reporting by Johnny Cotton and Noemie Olive; Writing by Johnny Cotton and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

