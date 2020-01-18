advertisement

Diego Simeone expected Federico Valverde to receive a short suspension after his crucial foul on Alvaro Morata in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Atletico Madrid scored 0-0 in Jeddah in the final five minutes of extra time. Morata scored only for Valverde to stop the striker.

Valverde, who was later named man of the game, was dismissed for an intentional foul, but continued to celebrate when Real Madrid won the penalty shootout 4-1.

Simeone had little concern about the challenge at the time and insisted that he probably would have done the same to win the match, and the Atleti boss was also not surprised that Valverde was only banned from playing.

“I was clear after the game and said he had to do it,” said Simeone on Friday before a LaLiga trip to Eibar. “I also knew what was going to happen.

“It makes no sense to wear myself down to something we already knew would happen today, so I’m going to focus on Eibar.

“We are in the middle of the season and there is still a lot of work to be done. There are things to improve. We worked well until September, when things were more difficult in November.

“Then we grew and continued to do so in the Supercopa. We compete well and I’m proud to have played well against a team like Real Madrid that is strong in every way.”

The Supercopa final was another difficult game for 126 million euro striker Joao Felix, but Simeone insists the Portuguese international is constantly learning.

“The Supercopa was another step forward in the experience of a 20-year-old boy with incredible talent and ability. The path he takes will be useful for the future,” said Simeone.

“We believe in him. We need his skills. He has the ability to score. We hope that the experiences he has in this new team will help him to become stronger and to grow day by day.”

“We are responsible for finding their better version and finding the better position so that they can realize their potential. I do things with Joao no differently than with [Renan] Lodi, [Hector] Herrera, Koke or Saul [Niguez ].

“We always try to do our best so that players with this potential can use it for the club and the team, so we work with him and Lodi, the younger, to help them grow.”

This weekend is the first round of the LaLiga games since Ernesto Valverde was fired as head coach of Barcelona after the 2: 3 loss to Atleti in the Supercopa semi-final.

“I’m not the one to give an opinion about what happens to others,” said Simeone. “Valverde is a really great coach. He left his team in first place in the league and is still alive in the Champions League.”

“He is a great person and was always polite and exemplary when he dealt with the situation.”

