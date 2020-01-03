advertisement

Reuven Bulka, the new publisher of Machzikei Hadas Congregation in Ottawa, was traveling to New York State last weekend to attend a mitzvah and Hanukkah family bar gathering when he received a message from his daughter.

A fashionable man had stabbed five people, who were celebrating Hanukkah in a house near a synagogue, just around the corner from where he lives.

“We’re all fine,” she wrote. “Very scary, but I didn’t want you to worry.”

The incident happened in Monsey, N.Y., the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, whose father, Rabbi Menachem Rottenberg, had been good friends with Bulka’s father while serving in the same area in the Bronx.

“It hits home,” Bulka said. “That was the topic of conversation everywhere I went when I was in New York. Of course they are worried, they are retreating. You understand that a sanctuary is a sanctuary. … It seems like there are no borders, that evil has transgressed in areas where evil has not previously dared to transgress. “

The alleged assailant, Grafton Thomas, who authorities say newspaper articles referenced Jews and anti-Semitism and searched “Why Hitler Hated Jews” on his computer, has admitted he is not guilty of numerous charges of attempted murder and also faces charges. with hate crime charges. His family has said he was suffering from a long history of mental illness.

The incident was the latest in a series of verbal and physical attacks on Orthodox Jews in the US, including a deadly shooting last month at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, NJ.While physical violence against Jews in Canada did not is so common, hate crimes against the community have become a growing concern in recent years.

“While Canada remains one of the best places in the world to live as a minority, we are not immune from these alarming trends,” said Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, the number of hate crimes reported by police in 2018 (1,798) fell 13 percent from last year, but was still the second-highest since 2009. Hate crimes targeting Jews represented 19 percent of all hate crimes, more than any other group. These cases were closely followed by hate crimes targeting blacks and Muslims.

Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith Canada releases its own data every year, which includes not only incidents reported by police, but those reported near the organization’s “anti-hate hotline”. Her 2019 audit showed 2,041 incidents of anti-Semitism, a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.

“We are experiencing a disturbing new norm when it comes to anti-Semitism in this country, with expressions of anti-Jewish hatred in regions that are usually less prone to such prejudice,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith, in Time.

The incidents cited in the organization’s report included a group of teenagers firing fires at Hasidic Jews in Quebec and a group of Orthodox students who were attacked on the streets in Toronto. Most of the incidents took the form of online harassment.

Nowadays, anyone can have a platform on social media and can work together with other hate masons to “maximize the volume of hate,” Mostyn told the Post.

“It’s a poison that changes itself in situations. In Canada, similar to the United States, the anti-Semitism we see comes from a polarized world – there is hatred on the far right, hatred on the far left.”

Rabbi Reuven Bulka speaks to Ontario MP Lisa MacLeod in Ottawa on October 28, 2018, at a vigil following a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia / File

Even before the recent violence, many synagogues had implemented security measures, including seeking federal infrastructure security funding, as well as training staff on how to handle situations from active shooter to suspicious visitors, B’nai said. Brith Canada spokesman Marty York. A staff person at Toronto’s Beth Tikvah Synagogue confirmed Friday that they upgraded their security cameras in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018.

The Pittsburgh shooting, which left 11 people dead, was a “watershed event” that had a major impact on Toronto’s Jewish community, said Steve McDonald, spokesman for the Greater Toronto Water Federation, a philanthropic organization that serves the Jewish community. In the wake of the incident, the federation created a security team that now conducts security audits at synagogues, Jewish schools and community centers regularly, situational awareness training, and “active threat training” – how to respond in the event of a living assault – and first aid trauma training. The synagogue has sometimes been known to hire off-duty police officers to provide extra security, McDonald said.

B’nai Brith has previously issued an eight-point plan to tackle anti-Semitism recommending the establishment of hate crime units in every major city, enhanced and more standardized training for hate crime officers to address differences in interpretation. of what constitutes hate crime and a call for universities – which, in the eyes of the organization, has become a “planting ground” for anti-Semitism – to implement anti-discrimination policies.

In November, the University of Toronto Graduate Student Union faced charges of anti-Semitism after a board member insisted to the Jewish student group Hillel U of T that the executive committee likely would not support a campaign to bring kosher food to campus. because of the “pro-Israel” group’s stance, the student newspaper Varsity reported. The student union then apologized.

But in an opinion column recently published at University Affairs, Jeffrey Sachs, a professor of history and politics at Acadia University, said that while there was no doubt anti-Semitism was a serious problem, he worries about pushing to implement anti-discrimination policies – and Canada Recent approval of the International Holocaust Memorial Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism – which some have criticized as too broad – could spread Israel’s criticism of anti-Semitism and threaten free speech on campus, including that of pro-Palestinian activists.

The IHRA definition describes anti-Semitism as a “certain perception of the Jews, which can be expressed as hatred of Jews. The rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed at Jewish or Gentile individuals and / or their property, towards community institutions. Jewish and religious amenities. “

The fatal shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue has been described as a “watershed event” for some Canadian synagogues that have increased security and “active threat training” after it.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Fogel, however, said the IHRA definition is an “essential tool” to combat anti-Semitism, and noted that more than 30 countries have now adopted it. He added that the spread of anti-Semitism online is unprecedented.

“From white supremacists to ISIS, it is increasingly clear that online hatred and radicalization can promote and predict offline violence,” he wrote.

Bulka said violence and harassment cannot be allowed to become the new normal, which is why he was outraged by the outpouring of community support following spray-painted swastikas vandals and anti-Semitic graffiti outside his synagogue in 2016. More than 1,000 people turned out for a community meeting, he said.

“The most important thing in a community when something like this happens is to show the strength and determination of the community so that anyone who thinks that by doing this they will do a community activity, integrity and solidarity will discover that I am doing otherwise, “he said.

Bulka said he also did not mind receiving an email last weekend from Ottawa police following the stabbing event in New York, assuring him that patrols were increasing across all Jewish facilities.

